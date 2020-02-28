Just because you work in an office or you're heading out for a fancy dinner, doesn't mean you have to ditch your favorite leggings. In fact, I'd argue that any situation where you have to sit on an uncomfortable chair for hours calls for the best dressy leggings — and only the best.

But here's the thing: There are so many leggings out there that it's almost impossible to figure out the best of the best at first glance. The key to finding the perfect pair of leggings that you can wear out is, first and foremost, appearance. Consider any options that look like actual pants. They may even have belt loops and pockets but — psych! — they're actually the stretchy pants of your dreams. And no one has to know it.

And, of course, you have to consider the comfort factor. There's no point in investing in pants-like leggings if they feel like sandpaper when you put them on. Stretchy leggings made with spandex (aka elastane) are always a good choice, as well as leggings with a wide waistband so you can bend and move without them folding over.

At the end of the day, it's not the easiest task to narrow down the best dressy leggings out of all your options. I've got you covered. Here's a roundup of some of the comfiest, yet dressed-up, leggings out there.

1. Bamans Women's Skinny Pants Leggings Bamans Women's Skinny Pants Leggings $24.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these basic black leggings ridiculously comfortable, but they look like a pair of fancy dress pants. They're made from a luxe poly-spandex blend so they have tons of stretch, yet they also feature a front seam and pockets that are actually functional, so they look like any other pair of pants in your wardrobe. Dress them up with a blazer or top them off with a sweater — truly any top can work with these super versatile leggings. Basic Black Leggings That Look Like Real Pants According to one reviewer: "I have been on the search for a decent work pant that is slim, but not too tight that they look like leggings, and that will last. These are perfect! They haven't pilled after washing like some of my other pants, and they hold up well. They fit around the waist, but not too tight. I will definitely be buying these in the future, and even in other colors." Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

2. Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Leggings $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These ponte leggings look chic without any sag. They feature a double-knit fabric that still offers a ton of stretch so they stay fitted, no matter how long you wear them. They also feature super clean lines and a high-waist, making them perfect to pair with a tucked-in blouse and heels or flats. And the best part? They come in a ton of office-ready colors and three lengths so you can literally wear leggings every day of the week. Ponte Leggings That Hold Their Shape All Day According to one reviewer: "These are probably the best leggings I've ever had. I can wear them almost an entire week before they start stretching out and looking dirty (and common decency dictates I wash them by then at latest anyway).The material is fairly thick, so I can [also] wear them in colder weather." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large (short, regular, and long)

3. SATINA High Waisted Leggings SATINA High Waisted Leggings $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do these full-length leggings look adorable under any dress or tunic, they're so buttery soft that you won't want to take them off at the end of the day. This brand boasts their "peach skin" fabric, which is, you guessed it, as soft as a peach. These leggings stretch to fit your body, and they feature a no-slip waistband so you won't have to pull them up throughout the day. Plus, they're super easy to care for — just drop them in the wash with like colors, dry, and you're good to go. Over 10,000 Amazon reviewers rave about everything from the cut to color of these leggings. Comfy Leggings That You Can Wear Under A Dress According to one reviewer: "THIS REVIEW IS COMING FROM A PERSON WHO OWNS ROUGHLY 30-40 PAIRS OF LEGGINGS (diff style and colors) MOST I OWN ARE HIGH END BRAND $50 or more! Close to half come from Victoria Secret, THESE LEGGINGS ARE BETTER QUALITY!" Available sizes: One Size, Plus Size

4. SweatyRocks Women's Casual Plaid Leggings SweatyRocks Women's Casual Plaid Leggings $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to add a little pattern to your wardrobe, these plaid leggings are an absolute must. They're made from a cotton-nylon-spandex blend with tons of room to stretch while still giving you shape. They also feature a high waist and elastic closure and an ultra thick waistband that won't roll down throughout the day. On top of that, these leggings are made with a thick, opaque fabric that's not one bit see-through. Plaid Leggings That Are Completely Opaque According to one reviewer: "They are VERY soft and comfortable. The waist line does go up really high and they look very professional. They're really cute and the material feels quite thick. These pants are worth the price. Very affordable too!!" Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

5. Rekucci Women's Ease Into Comfort Modern Stretch Pant Rekucci Women's Ease Into Comfort Modern Stretch Pant $36.99 | Amazon See On Amazon These chic leggings will dupe even your most fashion-forward friends. They look like twill skinny pants you'd wear to work, yet they feature a super soft stretch and the comfort of your favorite pair of leggings. The high waist tops off the look, but truly, the highlight of these leggings are the pockets. They're even functional, so you can toss your favorite lip balm or a slim wallet inside before you head out. High-Waisted Leggings That Actually Have Pockets According to one reviewer: "Ok I am shocked. [I]n love with these pants. [T]hey did this amazing, UNHEARD OF thing where they fit my wait AND my butt. Simultaneously. While making me feel very secure and tucked in, instead of spilling over the waistband and feeling self-conscious about it. Also they look very professional, but I can still randomly do a tree pose in them." Available sizes: Women's sizes 0-18 (regular and short)

6. No Nonsense Women's Twill Leggings No Nonsense Women's Twill Leggings $15.79 | Amazon See On Amazon These cropped leggings look as good with heels as they do sneakers, so you can wear them from your desk straight to dinner. They're made from a soft cotton-polyester-spandex blend and have sleek, flat seams for a comfortable fit. Tons of reviewers agree that these leggings are so versatile and affordable, they might as well get them in every color. Cropped Leggings That Go With Any Heel According to one reviewer: "I really do love the daylights out of these leggings. They have a thick stripe in the front, which slims your legs and looks super chic, the waist is elastic but still slims your tummy and doesn't cause a muffin top, and the legs fit just right. I'm about to buy 300 pairs more of these, because they're so amazing. You can wear them to work and casually because they're really nice looking as well." Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

7. Leggings Depot High Waisted Leggings Leggings Depot High Waisted Leggings $11.99 | Amazon See On Amazon You can wear these buttery soft leggings with just about any outfit. For one, they're extremely versatile — they come in tons of sleek, neutral colors that you can wear under a dress or tunic, with heels, boots, or more. Plus, they're made from brushed polyester and spandex, so they'll stretch with you as you move about your day without losing they shape. Stretchy Leggings That You Can Wear With Anything According to one reviewer: "I don't know what kind of black magic sorcery they used to make these leggings so damn comfortable and NOT see through. So buttery soft, warm, and flattering. Once I tried on my first pair and realized they're this amazing, I ordered a second pair. If you're debating wether or not to order these, do it." Available sizes: One Size, Plus Size, 3X - 5X Size