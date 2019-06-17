If you're anything like me, leggings are the most prized item in your closet — not to mention the most comfortable. That said, transitioning from the yoga studio to the office or nightclub can be tricky. When shopping around for the best leggings to wear as pants, you'll want to consider the following:

Opaqueness: This is a matter of personal preference. While some folks don't mind see-through pants, others want them to be fully opaque when they're outside the gym. If this is important to you, scanning the reviews is a great way to determine a pair's level of transparency.

Style: It's nice if your around-town leggings have a more polished look than your lounge-around tights, in addition to pants-like features such as pockets and waistbands. Basically, you want a style that looks like regular pants but feels like cozy leggings.

Below, I've gathered a list of the best leggings to wear as pants in a variety of categories. For this roundup, I've chosen styles that are all fully opaque with high-quality materials and street-ready styles. Take a look to find the pair that best fits you.

1. The Best Leggings For Work Bamans Women's Stretch Yoga Dress Pants $25 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: These women's dress leggings have the stylish appearance of slacks — professional with a "pressed" look — yet in comfy stretch pants form. Even better, the versatile leggings blend seamlessly into an office setting but still look good if you head to happy hour or meet up with friends after work. They're constructed with a mix of polyester and spandex, which makes them breathable (i.e. you won't be dripping in sweat all day) and also stretchy. Plus, they have pockets in the front and back for stashing credit cards or some cash. They come in six colors and sizing options up to XX-large. What fans say: "These pants are amazing! They are perfect for work since they look dressy AND they are comfortable. I bought a pair in black and just ordered a couple more ... I highly recommend!" Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

2. The Best Faux Leather Leggings For Going Out MCEDAR Women's High Waisted Faux Leather Leggings $29 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: These cute faux leather leggings are made with top-grade pleather that molds to the contours of your body while offering enough stretch to give you full range of motion. Not only that, but the material is soft, wrinkle-free, and especially breathable for pleather, too. Designed with two back pockets to store your phone or wallet, the stylish leggings come in a wide range of sizes and have a secure yet comfy high waist that helps them stay in place The only downside is that when they first arrive, fans say there's a slight odor, although it disappears after the first wash. What fans say: "OMG, I love, love these leather leggings ... [They] are insanely comfortable, and they stay up when I move, sit, walk - I can easily sit in any position - they are more comfortable than most of my jeans and I'm very impressed." Available sizes: X-Small - XXXX-Large

3. The Best Jeggings No Nonsense Women's Denim Leggings With Pockets $16 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: With more than 2,700 reviews, these popular women's jeggings are soft, comfortable, and stylish, according to reviewers. They're built with a blend of polyester, spandex, and cotton, the latter of which makes up most of the design (78 percent, to be exact). They look like jeans from a distance but have all the comfort of your favorite stretch pants. The front has faux-pockets and a faux-zipper, while the back has real pockets for stashing small items. They have cute gold topstitching and a secure top waistband. Best of all, they're fully machine-washable and come in three colors to choose from. What fans say: "These jeans are exactly what I was looking for. Lightweight, very thin (but not see through), stretchy, but still have a jean feel and look. Its the perfect balance between leggings and actual jeans. The stretch is perfect." Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

4. Best Casual Leggings To Wear As Pants Conceited High Waisted Women's Leggings - Regular and Plus Size $14 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: These lightweight women's tights, which have more than 3,600 reviews on Amazon, are perfect all-around leggings that you can dress up or dress down, depending on the occasion. They're cozy and comfy for wearing around the house but can also become part of a cute outfit with the right shoes or accessories. They're fully opaque with a high waist and soft, stretchy fabric. Best of all, they come in dozens of colors and both small-medium and plus sizing options. What fans say: "So very soft, I want to wear them for every occasion, and I DO!!! I wear these with dresses, skirts, long shirts as if they are regular pants because they are in no way see through ... So worth the price, they look great and feel great! Best leggings I've ever found." Available sizes: Small/Medium, Plus

5. The Warmest Fleeced-Lined Leggings Fit Division Women's Fleece Leggings $10 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Whether you live in a frigid climate or you're just one of those people who's always cold (hello, me), these warm, fleece-lined leggings are the ideal choice. They're extra soft and comfy yet also super warm — a perfect way to stay cozy on winter days without having to pile on the layers. The silky fleece inside feels amazing against your legs, according to fans, and they have a sturdy, elastic waistband to prevent them from sliding down. The cozy tights come in 14 color choices and two sizes, including a plus-size option. As a bonus, they're pretty affordable, too What fans say: "I can't believe how soft and warm these leggings are. They fit perfect and they're so comfortable. I work outside in the cold weather, I wear these under my uniform pants and I stay warm for my whole shift! I'll [definitely] be ordering more!" Available sizes: One Size (2-8), Extended Size (10-16)

6. The Best Capri Leggings SATINA High Waisted Super Soft Capri Leggings $12 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: If you prefer shorter legs on your tights, these cute women's capris make an excellent option. Apart from offering 19 versatile colors, they have soft, silky fabric made from a polyester-spandex blend. They also have a slip-free, high waist with a secure band to keep them in place. The fully opaque leggings offer great range of motion and a smooth, chafe-free design. What's more, they're available in both one-size and plus-size options. The only drawback is that they are hand-wash only. What fans say: "I LOVE THESE! Everything about them is perfect - construction, fit, color, texture ... very comfortable to wear, do not slip or ride, full coverage fabric ... and the color is true, deep and, apparently, fully saturated so that I do not anticipate fading over time. For the price, especially, I do not hesitate to give this product a whole-hearted positive recommendation." Available sizes: One Size, Plus Size

7. The Best Athletic Leggings Core 10 Women's 'Build Your Own' Onstride Run Leggings $49 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Made with soft, super breathable fabric, these "build your own" women's leggings are unique because you can choose between a high or medium waist-style, depending on your preference. They boast all the performance features of athletic tights (moisture-wicking, odor-controlling, etc.), yet they're fully opaque for use beyond the gym. This makes them perfect if you want to go out after working out without going home first to change. The four-way stretch design gives you a wide range of motion, and they have a high-quality draw cord to keep them up. On top of all of that, there are ventilated panels on the back of the knees and several handy pockets. What fans say: "[They] fit amazing! The drawstring is my favorite part! Tie it for the perfect fit! Like lunges/ squats/ crunches and the waist doesn’t move! So comfy and love the 2 side pockets and the back zipper." Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large