With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it's time to get ready for three things: Friends, family, and of course, holiday shopping. I'm all for spending time with loved ones, but I also happen to love myself a good sale, too. That's why I'm on the hunt for the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday home decor deals — and good news! There's a whole lot of them to choose from.

Whether you decide to brave the crowds on Black Friday or wait until Cyber Monday comes around so you can purchase your fave items from the comfort of your bed, there are so many different brands offering up discounts on decor you didn't even know you needed. And, for those of you who are really itching to get started on your holiday shopping (ahem, me), there are some companies that have already started rolling out the savings.

If you're also a lover of all things decorating (I swear, I was definitely an interior designer in my previous life), scroll below for the most all-around amazing goodies on sale throughout Black Friday & Cyber Monday. See if you can get through this entire list without buying something, I dare you.

Your shopping carts and wallet will thank me — I'm sure of it.

1 Potted Faux 3" Cactus Potted Faux 3” Cactus $4.99 Urban Outfitters Plants are gorgeous and very ~aesthetically pleasing~. But every time I buy one, I forget to water them, and then they die. If you're like me and can't handle the responsibility of caring for a succulent (no judgement!), Urban Outfitters has saved the day with its gorgeous faux cactuses that are tiny yet bold, and add a pop of color and statement to any space. Buy On Urban Outfitters

2 Glass Marble Wall Clock Glass Marble Wall Clock $27.99 All Modern This clock is chic enough to also serve as a piece of wall art, so it's a two-for-one deal. Plus, how could you not love a marble clock? It's the perfect statement piece to add to any wall. Buy On All Modern

5 Sherpa Reversible Throw Blanket Sherpa Reversible Throw Blanket $16.79 Amazon This throw is super cozy, and perfect for curling up in while watching Netflix any time of year. The ultra soft mink flush fleece blanket is the ideal addition to any bedroom or sofa, and it comes in six stylish colors. Basically, it's the blanket you didn't know you needed, so add it to your blanket collection, STAT. Buy On Amazon

6 Reversible 12x20-inch Oblong Sequin Throw Pillow Reversible 12x20-inch Oblong Sequin Throw Pillow $18.89 Overstock This sparkly pillow is fun, but not too over-the-top. Plus, what better time than the holidays to incorporate some sparkly decor into your home? If you're not feeling the gold, you can also get it in copper for a few bucks more, or silver for a dollar less. Either way, you can't go wrong. Why not buy all of them? Buy On Overstock

7 Wired Words Hello Wall Decor Wired Words Hello Wall Decor $15.55 Wayfair Display your welcoming words right onto your wall for all to see. This brass-plated steel wire "hello" wall art is functionable, fun, modern, and sleek, all in one piece. Buy On Wayfair

8 Wood & Blue Resin Sculpture Wood & Blue Resin Sculpture $29.88 Pier 1 Imports How could anyone not fall in love with that gorgeous shade of blue mixed with the perfectly carved wood? According to its product description, the sculpture is inspired by a sandy beach, so if you know a beach lover at heart, this is a must-have addition to their home. Buy On Pier 1