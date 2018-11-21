8 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 Home Decor Deals You're Going To Want To Shop ASAP
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it's time to get ready for three things: Friends, family, and of course, holiday shopping. I'm all for spending time with loved ones, but I also happen to love myself a good sale, too. That's why I'm on the hunt for the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday home decor deals — and good news! There's a whole lot of them to choose from.
Whether you decide to brave the crowds on Black Friday or wait until Cyber Monday comes around so you can purchase your fave items from the comfort of your bed, there are so many different brands offering up discounts on decor you didn't even know you needed. And, for those of you who are really itching to get started on your holiday shopping (ahem, me), there are some companies that have already started rolling out the savings.
If you're also a lover of all things decorating (I swear, I was definitely an interior designer in my previous life), scroll below for the most all-around amazing goodies on sale throughout Black Friday & Cyber Monday. See if you can get through this entire list without buying something, I dare you.
Your shopping carts and wallet will thank me — I'm sure of it.
1Potted Faux 3" Cactus
Plants are gorgeous and very ~aesthetically pleasing~. But every time I buy one, I forget to water them, and then they die. If you're like me and can't handle the responsibility of caring for a succulent (no judgement!), Urban Outfitters has saved the day with its gorgeous faux cactuses that are tiny yet bold, and add a pop of color and statement to any space.
2Glass Marble Wall Clock
This clock is chic enough to also serve as a piece of wall art, so it's a two-for-one deal. Plus, how could you not love a marble clock? It's the perfect statement piece to add to any wall.
3Bamboo Leaf Melamine Tidbit Rectangle Serving Platter
Bamboo Leaf Melamine Tidbit Rectangle Serving Platter
This bamboo leaf serving tray is the perfect hosting gift (it's also an ideal gift for you, if you feel like treating yourself!). Its bold yet subtle pattern instantly makes a boring table or counter top feel fresh.
4Mini Galvanized Mirror
This mirror is perfectly charming and is a great size for even the smallest of walls. The handcrafted iron frame makes for a shabby-chic aesthetic that's simply irresistible.
5Sherpa Reversible Throw Blanket
Sherpa Reversible Throw Blanket
This throw is super cozy, and perfect for curling up in while watching Netflix any time of year. The ultra soft mink flush fleece blanket is the ideal addition to any bedroom or sofa, and it comes in six stylish colors. Basically, it's the blanket you didn't know you needed, so add it to your blanket collection, STAT.
6Reversible 12x20-inch Oblong Sequin Throw Pillow
Reversible 12x20-inch Oblong Sequin Throw Pillow
This sparkly pillow is fun, but not too over-the-top. Plus, what better time than the holidays to incorporate some sparkly decor into your home? If you're not feeling the gold, you can also get it in copper for a few bucks more, or silver for a dollar less. Either way, you can't go wrong. Why not buy all of them?
7Wired Words Hello Wall Decor
Display your welcoming words right onto your wall for all to see. This brass-plated steel wire "hello" wall art is functionable, fun, modern, and sleek, all in one piece.
8Wood & Blue Resin Sculpture
How could anyone not fall in love with that gorgeous shade of blue mixed with the perfectly carved wood? According to its product description, the sculpture is inspired by a sandy beach, so if you know a beach lover at heart, this is a must-have addition to their home.
Whether you are shopping for gifts, or just looking for a few solid deals to snag for yourself, these items belong in your cart this season. After all, there is no better time to give your home a little makeover than when all of your favorite stores are boasting their biggest sales of the year.