8 Celebs Who Should Join The 'Real Housewives’ Franchise

Every reality TV fan knows that the Real Housewives series from basically any location is insanely iconic. And that thanks to the amazing casts that can cause drama on over anything, ranging from a returned bunny gift to a thrown prosthetic leg (yes, really). The only way that the shows could get any better is if they threw in a celeb or two in the mix. The following eight celebrities should be on the Real Housewives. They would all totally up the entertainment factor on these shows, that's for sure.

The Real Housewives franchise hasn't been in short supply of star power. While many of the Housewives are now famous for their reality TV antics, some of the stars were already well-known before making the jump to Bravo. Long before she joined the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss was part of the popular R&B girl group Xscape. She reunited with the group recently in a televised special series for Bravo. But, it seems like Kandi's been more focused on her Housewives career these days. Eileen Davidson and Lisa Rinna, who were both on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Davidson left before the current season), were established soap opera actors before they joined the show's cast.

So, it's not unheard of for someone who is already a star to join Real Housewives. And since that's the case, these celebrities should now feel free to join the Bravo staple any time (preferably in the near future).

1. Tiffany "New York" Pollard

You're lying to yourself if you think that Tiffany "New York" Pollard isn't one of the most entertaining personalities to come out of reality TV. She first appeared on Flavor of Love in 2006 and soon shot to fame with her realness and penchant for always keeping things entertaining. Pollard went on to appear on the U.K.'s Celebrity Big Brother and even had her own show, I Love New York. Even though she would be a welcome addition in any series, she'd be the best addition to RHOA. After all, everyone knows she has what it takes to go toe-to-toe with the Atlanta gals, as she had a heated convo with former RHOA star Claudia Jordan on The Next :15. And can't you already imagine the antics she and NeNe Leakes would get into?

2. Heidi Pratt

Heidi Pratt should totally head to another "Hills": the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Any fan of The Hills knows that Heidi (and her husband, Spencer Pratt) can bring the drama. And while Heidi may be the one who becomes an official Housewife, Spencer can get in on the excitement, too, just like Househusbands like Ken Todd and PK Kemsley before him.

3. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

It's time for Nicole Polizzi, aka Snooki, to head back to her Jersey roots. She'd make the perfect addition to the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast. Since she's put the Jersey Shore-esque hard-partying behind her, she'd fit in well with the business-oriented Jersey ladies. While she may already be returning to reality TV for the Jersey Shore reunion, she could still find some time to make it to RHONJ.

4. Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo should take a note out of Tinsley Mortimer's book and join the Real Housewives of New York City. The fellow socialite possibly had some drama with Mortimer way back when, which could help create an interesting built-in storyline. Palermo's glamorous nature would fit in just fine with the chic Housewives.

5. Andi Dorfman

Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman would also make a great RHONY addition. The It's Not Okay author moved to the Big Apple following her stint as the titular suitor. Her no-nonsense ways would definitely impress current Housewife Bethenny Frankel. Can't you just picture Andi and Bethenny, thick as thieves and discussing their ex-significant others? (Looking at you, Josh Murray and Jason Hoppy.)

6. Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell could take her fabulousness to any Real Housewives franchise and fit in perfectly. She has all of the makings of an amazing Housewife: glam, a slight penchant for drama, and experience in the reality TV landscape. It's a surprise that Bravo hasn’t gotten the supermodel to star on one of their series yet, like RHONY perhaps? What are they waiting for?

7. Chrissy Teigen

OK, Chrissy Teigen probably won't be a Housewife anytime soon. The model is currently busy writing her next cookbook, the follow-up to her 2016 hit Cravings. She's also a major reality TV fan and most likely just wants to enjoy watching all of the Bravo fun instead of living it. However, Teigen would really make the most perfect Real Housewife, especially on RHOBH where she'd get along great with the likes of Lisa Vanderpump and Erika Giradi. She has the best fashion sense, can tell it like it is, and is relatable AF while doing it all. She'd be an amazing Housewife if she ever gave it a chance.

8. Kris Jenner

Honestly, what would be better than Kris Jenner joining RHOBH? Spoiler alert: nothing. This would be the best thing ever. Jenner’s already friends with Housewife Kyle Richards and Friend of the Housewives Faye Resnick, so she would fit right in with the group. Her addition to the series could even allow for some cameos from her famous kids, too, just like the Hadid sisters with former Housewife Yolanda Foster. The whole thing would basically be one of the best things to happen in reality TV history.

The Real Housewives series is already must-see television. However, if Bravo really wanted to up their entertainment factor, they'd bring on any number of these celebrities as Housewife additions. You can thank me later, Bravo.