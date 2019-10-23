8 Easy Disney Princess Halloween Costume Ideas You Still Have Time To Buy

Growing up, I always wanted to dress up as a Disney princess, but my costumes would usually miss the mark in some way. If your DIY princess attempts of yesteryear all rendered costumes that left people asking what exactly you were attempting to dress up as too, these Disney princess Halloween costume ideas are going to be a godsend. After all, one of the best parts of being an adult is having the power and resources to put together a great costume. If you want to buy a costume in a bag at a super store, you can afford it, and if you want to spend a lot of time and energy into creating your own costume, you can also do that.

Here I've pulled together a few Disney princess costumes that are totally on point. These are the kinds of costumes that are going to inspire many little kids to come up to you and say the name of your princess out loud with conviction, as if you were literally working at a Disney theme park. If you're not going to convince your neighbors' kids that you're actually Cinderella or Snow White, what's the point? Go big or go home, it's Halloween.

Cinderella From Cinderella

Cinderella is the original ice princess, long before Elsa made winter blue a thing. Growing up, my favorite thing about her was her friendship with animals, so feel free to bring some plush animals as props, or turn your look into a group costume and have you friends dress up as birds and mice rather than evil step sisters for your own special twist.

Walt Disney Pictures

Snow White From Snow White

Snow White's costume is just about as festive as you can get, with puffed sleeves and an iconic black wig, you'll evoke some serious Disney nostalgia on your block. Bring an apple as a prop and a snack.

Walt Disney Pictures

Rapunzel From Tangled

If you want an excuse to wear all of the hair extensions that your heart desires, dress up as Rapunzel from Tangled. She might be the princess of her story, but she's the queen of hair to us.

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Jasmine

If you recently saw the live-action remake of Aladdin, you've likely been looking forward to Halloween because you can't wait to dress up as Jasmine. This costume includes the bodysuit and a headband, the wig is sold separately.

Walt Disney Pictures

Aurora From Sleeping Beauty

Sleeping Beauty, aka Princess Aurora, is a classic Disney princess. If your friends know you as the one in the group who is most likely to sleep through a brunch date or nap through a scheduled hang, this is the Halloween princess for you. Plus, this pink dress looks like a dream to wear.

Walt Disney Pictures

Tiana From The Princess And The Frog

Tiana is a talented chef, a hero, and just about the most relatable Disney princess to come of the new wave of characters. This tailor-made costume is stunning and doesn't require any additional accessories, unless of course you want to bring a fake frog with you as a date.

Walt Disney Pictures

Belle From Beauty And The Beast

This book-loving Disney darling is fun to dress up as in her trademark buttercup ball gown. If you've ever wanted an excuse to wear something really ~extra~ and romantic, this is easily it. And honestly, this costume-in-a-bag is pretty chic, it even comes with all of the accessories. All you need is a wig if you have light or short hair, a few books as a prop, and you're ready for the ball.

Walt Disney Pictures

Elsa From Frozen

This snow princess is easily the most iconic Disney figure of the last five years, known for her extra-long blond braid and icy blue dress. If you want to play with a frosty metallic make up look to go with the ~frozen~ vibe, you'll be totally on brand. Only the dress is included in this order, so you'll have to purchase the wig and any other accessories separately. Note that if you do wear this costume, you will likely be followed by a parade of young adoring fans, as Elsa is now a household name for millions of families.