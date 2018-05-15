Essential oils aren't just another beauty product that will sit on a shelf and look aesthetically pleasing. They've been around for thousands of years and have so many different uses. There's an essential oil for everything, whether you want to get rid of a headache (peppermint oil on your temples), relax yourself into falling asleep after a stressful day (lavender oil on your pillow), or make your hair look shinier (rosemary oil on your scalp, it cleanses as well) — and there are countless other reasons I can't even get into right now. There are also essential oils for clearing negative energy in your mind, your personal space, and your home. And we could all use a little less negative energy in our lives, if you ask me.

If there is a lot of negative energy in your space and your aura, it's going to bring you down in every aspect of your life. Those bad vibes can leave you feeling more stressed, more exhausted, more anxious, and generally grumpy and cranky. Not even attempting to clear the space is not conducive to living a happy, healthy, relaxed life. I'm not saying that spritzing an essential oil around the room will change everything around in a matter of minutes, but it can certainly help calm you down and put you in a better state of mind.

There are a lot of essential oils out there, and choosing just one can be overwhelming. Below are the best essential oils for getting rid of bad vibes and negative energy. Stock up on them, and don't be afraid to use them!

1 Lavender Amazon Plant Therapy Lavender Essential Oil, $6.49, Amazon Lavender is known for being soothing and calming, so it makes sense that it also gets rid of negative energy. It can help treat depression and prolonged sadness by bringing feelings of harmony and happiness. It's comforting and soothing, and can help you sleep and feel more relaxed even when everything around you feels hectic.

2 Lemon Amazon Now Foods Essential Oils, $7.99, Amazon Lemon essential oil has many purposes, and spiritually, it can act as a psychic cleanser. Lemon oil helps people focus and gives clarity, and is sometimes used to cleanse negativity from objects like crystals, jewelry, and stones. It is also great for cleaning, so it's just generally good to have around the house.

3 Cypress Amazon Cypress 100% Pure Best Therapeutic Grade Essential Oil, $7.88, Amazon According to Essential Aromatherapy, cypress can "purify surrounding energies while uplifting vibration levels at the same time. You will feel grounded and secure as a result."

4 Grapefruit Amazon 100% Pure Best Therapeutic Grade Essential Oil, $6.99, Amazon Anxiety can bring about a lot of negative energy and the two tend to feed off each other. Grapefruit is a great way to relieve feelings of anxiety, depression, and stress. It is also ideal for increasing focus. It's cleansing and feels invigorating.

5 Frankincense Amazon Prime Natural Frankincense Oil, $11.99, Amazon Frankincense is known for its purification and is super powerful in removing negativity from the body, aura, psychic, and environment. It is said to hold great wisdom, and is popular for warding off evil and negativity. It's still used in many religious ceremonies around the world for this reason.

6 Healing Salts Amazon Minera Dead Sea Salt, $16.99, Amazon Sea salt is known for its ability to suck bad energy and vibes out of anything. A salt water treatment is a great cleansing method for spiritual hearing. Combining salt and water can get rid of so much black energy that is harmful and is affecting so much of your life. A healing salt bath might be just what you need when you're feeling really down.

7 Sage Amazon Organic Sage Essential Oil, $15, Amazon Burning sage is one of the best ways to get rid of negative energy, and is a custom that has been around for thousands of years. It is often used in energy cleansing and ritual ceremonies, as well as healing ceremonies. Sage neutralizes your energy field and gets rid of any bad vibes hanging around.