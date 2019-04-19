Easter is all about catching with friends and family, and it's also a great opportunity to catch up on the films you wanted to watch but haven't had the time to. Everyone's off work, and you have the whole extended weekend to relax with your loved ones. But once the chocolate eggs have been devoured and all the arguments about Sunday roast have cooled down, there's nothing better to do than plonk yourself in front of the television (or laptop) and having a movie marathon. So here are the films to watch over the Easter weekend.

With the gargantuan amount of choice that streaming services now offer, it can actually be a little overwhelming deciding on a film. You can end up spending half your time sifting through pages of options before giving up and rewatching the same film for the hundredth time. To save yourself from scrolling, watching hundreds of trailers and, of course, the family squabbles, here's a list of some great movies to get stuck into over the Easter weekend.

From thrillers that will have you hiding behind a pillow to romantic comedies that will make your heart swell, plus a couple of family favourites, there's a little bit of everything to keep the boredom at bay over the Easter weekend — and they're all available to stream on Netflix.

1. 'The Miseducation Of Cameron Post' — Netflix Netflix Directed by Desiree Akhavan (the star and creator of Channel 4's The Bisexual), The Miseducation Of Cameron Post is a coming-of-age film about a group of teenagers sent to gay conversion therapy. The story centres on Cameron Post (played by Chloë Grace Moretz), a teenager in the '90s coming to terms with her sexuality. It's both heart-wrenching and heart-warming at the same time.

2. 'Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle' — Netflix Netflix Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle is a great one for the whole family. But don't expect any cute sing-alongs to The Bare Necessities — this version ofThe Jungle Book is lowkey scary. With a star-studded cast including Christian Bale, Naomie Harris, and Andy Serkis, Mowgli is an action-packed reimagining of a beloved favourite.

3. 'Get Out' — Netflix Netflix This could be a scary watch if you're off visiting the in-laws this Easter. Us creator Jordan Peele's debut film will have you on the edge of your seats. Chris Washington, a young black photographer, discovers an awful secret when visiting his white girlfriend's family in the suburbs.

4. 'Roxanne Roxanne' — Netflix Netflix This is a brilliant biopic about Roxanne Shanté, a rapper from Queens, New York. Set in the '80s, the film shows how the teenage rapper made a name for herself in the music scene.

5. 'God's Own Country' — Netflix Netflix Francis Lee's directorial debut, God's Own Country, will hit you right in the feels. Set in Yorkshire, the film follows a young closeted farmer as he falls in love with a new worker on the farm.

6. 'A Monster Calls' — Netflix Netflix Another tear-jerker, A Monster Calls is the fantasy adventure about a little boy coming to terms with his mother's terminal illness and then, one night, a monster comes to visit. The animations are truly beautiful, and the story will have you weeping.

7. 'To All The Boys I've Ever Loved' — Netflix Netflix It's scientifically proven that you can't watch this film too many times — I don't make the rules. To All The Boys I've Ever Loved has all the ingredients for the perfect high school romcom. Teen angst, love letters, and, of course, a fake relationship. Go on, watch it again.