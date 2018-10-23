If you're playing host to a Halloween party or two this year, you'll want to have some themed drinks on hand for guests of all ages and predilections to enjoy. While some will likely include alcohol, not everyone can or wants to drink — so, you should also have some drinks without alcohol on hand too. To save you time planning what non-alcoholic drinks to serve, I've put together a list of spooky non-alcoholic drinks for Halloween that are bound to totally spook — and impress — your guests.

With some mixers and a little bit of creativity, you can put together a drink list that's not only clever, but delicious — and will make everyone feel like they're cutting loose on Halloween, even if they're not actually consuming any alcohol. Whether your guests are under the age of 21 or are just choosing not to drink, you want them to feel included too. Having delicious drink options that don't include alcohol is a super important way to do just that!

Here are a few spooky-looking drinks that actually have nothing scary in them at all. In fact, though they might appear haunted, they're really quite wholesome, and include no alcohol whatsoever!

Bloody Mary Without Alcohol Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The classic Bloody Mary drink is just as tasty without any of the booze. You can enjoy some Bloody Mary mix with a little bit of water or seltzer, or just add some ice. Green beans look the most like witch's fingers, though any veggie garnish will do! You can also play with tabasco sauce to add as much kick as you desire.

Charcoal Witch's Blood Drink There are so many delicious ways to incorporate activated charcoal into your drink game. Not only does it look cool, but it also has detoxifying health benefits and can calm your tummy and clean your teeth!

The Green Monster Naturally Ella A glass of monster juice doubles as a super healthy snack. Glue some googly eyes onto the cups that you serve this drink in to give it a cute and thematic look. Check out this easy recipe on Naturally Ella.

Liquified Unicorn Drink A Spicy Perspective This candy mocktail made by A Spicy Perspective looks like the remnants of a unicorn. It's spooky, but it's also delightfully candy-filled which makes it really ideal for a Halloween party. This is also a great cocktail to make the day after Halloween, when you have a lot of candy to get rid of.

Eye Ball Brew Fo Reals Life This Lychee Bubble Tea recipe from Fo Reals Life looks a whole lot like a glass of eyeballs, so go with it! Tell your guests they're shrunken eyes and see how many people are brave enough to enjoy it.

Pumpkin Guts Punch Forget the pumpkin pie, use your pumpkin guts for a smoothie that will make a great and filling dessert drink at your Halloween party. Serve it in small glasses or even shot glasses to make it last!