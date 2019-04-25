Why do you participate in Bookstagram? What do you get out of it? What motivates you?

Books books books. Ok, other than that, books? But really, as a writer I love to read and support other authors. It started on my blog (hosting interviews etc.) and then I decided to combine my love of photography and books on Instagram. I love creating fun images and being as real and genuine as possible in my captions and my presence on Bookstagram.

What is challenging about Bookstagram?

Balance. Trying to find the right amount of reading time and photo/scrolling time. I often find myself on Instagram thinking… “I should be reading/writing right now.” It's one thing to chat with people about books and to like their photos and another to put it all aside and delve into a good book.

What's your favorite book that you've read in the past year? Or what are you reading now?

I have been enamored with Samantha Shannon's The Bone Season series. She is an incredible writer (one I found through Bookstagram) and I can't get enough. As of right now, I'm also reading her latest The Priory of the Orange Tree!

How do you get that perfect book cover shot?

Creativity is key for me (I mean, it's in my account name!) so I try to be as creative as possible combining elements either from the book or the cover. I am also a little different in that I don't have a specific "theme" for my feed. I let my creative "eye" take the lead and create an image that makes me happy. People often comment and say they can tell it's one of my photos by the style, but that's not something I set out to do. I think it's like writing. Every author has their own voice; I'm letting my creative voice out through my images.

Follow @createexploreread on Instagram.