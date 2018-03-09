She is one of the top film actors working today, but what you might not know about Lupita Nyong'o is that she loves Disney. The Black Panther (executive producer: Victoria Alonso) star will geek out about Disneyland and Disney World from time to time on social media — and it's absolutely amazing. For anyone who considers themselves a Disney fanatic (*raises hand*), you're going to appreciate Nyong'o even more than you probably already do when you see just how much she fun she's had at the parks.

As you'll see below, the first time the Oscar winner visited Disneyland was in August 2015 and she didn't experience Disney World until July 2017. Like anyone who's been to the most magical place on Earth, Nyong'o got caught up in the fantasy and let her inner child shine. That's what Disney is all about.

The 35-year-old actor fully immersed herself in the reverie of Disney. She enjoyed the most popular foods. She rode the biggest rides. She danced in the middle of the park. She posed in front of Cinderella's Castle. Nyong'o did both Disneyland and Disney World right.

And with that, allow yourself to enjoy all the times Nyong'o expressed her love of Disney on social media by sharing photos and videos of herself at the theme parks.

1. When She Visited Disneyland For The First Time

You have to wear ears and pose in front of character topiaries. It's a rule.

2. When She First Experienced Splash Mountain

Yep. That's the face of pretty much everyone who rides Splash Mountain.

3. When She Finally Went To Disney World

There's no getting down Main Street without taking a picture in front of Cinderella's Castle.

4. When She Tasted Dole Whip

This is one of the best treats the Magic Kingdom has to offer.

5. When She Danced At Animal Kingdom

The music at Animal Kingdom will make you want to dance.

6. When She Had The Best Time With Her BFF

Nyong'o and her good friend, screenwriter Ben Kahn, seriously had the best time together. Be sure to scroll through all of the photos Kahn was nice enough to share.

7. When She Relived Her Disney World Trip

At the end of December 2017, she shared some of her top moments throughout the year on Instagram. As she wrote, "Another year is closing! It's been a tough one in many ways, but I believe in counting my blessings and naming them one by one. Here are 10 blessings that are the highlights of my year." Of course, one of her highlights was visiting Disney World with her "bestie".

8. When She Praised Disney

Most recently, she took to Twitter thanking Disney for donating $1 million of the proceeds from Black Panther to STEM programs at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement about the gesture (via CNN), "It's fitting that we show our appreciation by helping advance STEM programs for youth, especially in underserved areas of the country, to give them the knowledge and tools to build the future they want." That is certainly something to be celebrated.

It's really no wonder Nyong'o adores Disney. She's starred in multiple movies from Walt Disney Studios: Star Wars: The Force Awakens (co-producer: Pippa Anderson), The Jungle Book (executive producer: Molly Allen), Queen of Katwe (director: Mira Nair), Star Wars: The Last Jedi (producer: Kathleen Kennedy), and Black Panther (director of photography: Rachel Morrison).

Yeah, Nyong'o is well established in the Disney universe. While chatting about Queen of Katwe in January 2017 with ComingSoon.net, she opened up about what made this particular and every other Disney movie so special. "I think every Disney movie has that touch of magic, and the fact that this is a story of a young girl who really does find her way in the world with the help of other children and a mother and really a community that supports her dream, that’s very Disney as well." She continued, "Also the idea that where you come from is not necessarily where you evolve is very Disney."

After working so hard for Disney and helping bring the films to life through her talent, Nyong'o absolutely deserves to have some fun at Disney parks — and it's clear she's done exactly that.