There’s a bunch of beautifully festive home fragrances flying around this year, from Jo Malone’s Orange Bitters to Diptyque’s beloved trio of scents (the green one is always the best). But the thing about Christmas candles is they’re kind of no good after well, er, Christmas. So while gifting one to a loved one sounds like a pretty solid idea, it’s probably best to stick to a all-year-rounder. These luxury candles under £30 make for perfect presents that can still be used after the decorations have come down.

While there's a brilliant range of full sized candles you can pick up for less than £30 (I’ve included offerings from brands such as Sanctuary Spa, Rituals and Urban Apothecary), a great way to buy into luxury candles on a budget is to check out their mini, travel-sized offerings. Top home fragrance brands such as Diptyque and Jo Malone stock smaller versions of the bestsellers for under £30. Everybody’s favourite Jo Malone classic Pomegranate Noir, for example, comes in a handy little travel candle, while the universally-adored Diptyque Baies can be picked up in a 70g version.

Keep scrolling to discover the best luxury candles under £30 that make the most perfect Christmas gifts.

Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Travel Candle £23 Jo Malone Ideal for those who want in on Jo Malone but need to keep to a budget, the brand's range of mini 'travel' candles are cute little offerings to dot around the house or give as a gift. Pick up the iconic Pomegranate Noir scent, which everybody loves.

Anthropologie Boulangerie Candle Jar in Angel Food £16 Anthropologie Anthropologie is the perfect place to visit for home fragrances under £30 (along with their selection of insanely beautiful homeware and more) and my personal faves are these jar candles at a thrifty £16. There are a bunch of scents to choose from, from espresso to whipped cream & pear (!!!) but this Angel Food option is the most irresistible, IMO.

Diptyque Mini Baies Candle £26 Diptyque Everyone want a Diptyque candle, and luckily the brand offers 70g versions of their originals. My all-time hero is Baies, which smells of fresh rose leaves and blackcurrant.