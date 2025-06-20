A decade ago, Kylie Jenner birthed her first-ever baby: Kylie Cosmetics. Her initial product, the famed Lip Kit, catapulted the then-18-year-old into beauty industry domination. It makes sense that 10 years later, with her brand now valued at $1.2 billion, she’s still thinking of ways to update her OG lip liner-and-matte lipstick combo, despite juggling multiple business endeavors.

On June 24, she’s launching new, high-shine takes on her makeup brand’s merch with the Glossy Lip Kit. Naturally, to announce the exciting drop, she starred in its corresponding campaign, rocking a high-shine look to match her glazed lips.

Kylie’s Bubblegum Pink Latex Dress

On Thursday, June 19, the reality TV star teased her makeup brand’s new products on main. In the campaign, Jenner was propped against her stomach while clutching a giant lip liner. On the floor, the word “glossy” was written in cursive. That wasn’t the only “glossy” part of the photo, though.

Jenner slipped into a minidress crafted in latex, one of her (and her family’s) favorite fabrics. She loves the unforgiving material so much that she dropped an entire collection of skintight pieces via her ready-to-wear label, Khy. This one featured a décolletage-baring, ultra-plunging halter neckline and was crafted in a delicious bubblegum pink hue. Though it’s not on the Khy website just yet, it could very well be from the label. After all, it’s routine for Jenner to test out her merchandise and post it on Instagram months before its official launch. Only time will tell.

For a coordinated number, Jenner paired the dress with stiletto mules in the same vibrant color. It was Barbie-coded in the best way.

She wore the same dress in a video testing out her products, drawing attention to the fact that both her lips and her dress were fully glazed. A pro styling move.

Meet The New Lip Kits

Though the Glossy Lip Kits won’t be available until Tuesday, June 24, shoppers can sign up to get notifications about the release. After all, Kylie Cosmetics fans know how quickly those tend to sell out.

Each kit ($35) will include a Precision Pout Lip Liner and Supple Kiss Lip Glaze, which typically retail for $18 and $20, respectively, in pre-matched complementary shades. The resulting combo is contoured and glossy. Kits will be available in six shades: Kylie (soft dusty rose), Candy Pink (vibrant pink), Comes Naturally (soft pink nude), Dolce K (taupe nude), Coconut 2.0 (rosy brown), and Espresso (rich brown).

Have your credit cards at the ready...