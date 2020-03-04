As the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, becomes more widespread, myths, misconceptions, and misinformation are spreading almost as fast, with public health officials and medical professionals working double time to debunk them. Knowing the myths about coronavirus and its symptoms means being able to calm down your panicky coworker before they spread misinformation themselves.

“There are many myths surrounding COVID-19, and that is to be expected given there has been so much media exposure," Dr. Charlotte Hespe, M.B.B.S., DCH., a spokesperson for the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, tells Bustle. Part of the issue is that scientists are still investigating many aspects of COVID-19, including exactly how it spreads, how severe it can be, and how to treat it. Without concrete answers, misconceptions can flourish.

Myths about coronavirus might start out based on misunderstood statistics, and balloon into a completely different storyline. "Most of the time, these myths are fragmented information coming out of a completely misinformed source," says Dr. Andres Romero, M.D., an infectious disease specialist at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California. Experts recommend getting your news about coronavirus from official bodies like the World Health Organization, and researching all new information and advice rather than taking it as gospel.

Here are seven myths about coronavirus doctors want you to know about.

1. "Coronavirus Is Extremely Deadly" Even if you are diagnosed with coronavirus — which, at this point, is extremely improbable — it's very unlikely that it will prove to be deadly, experts say. "The overall mortality rate for Coronavirus is 2%," Dr. Allon Mordel M.D., the medical director at K Health and physician at the emergency department of NYU Langone Hospital, tells Bustle. While this number looks a lot higher than the mortality rate for the flu — 0.1% — the backstory is a little more complicated. Data out of China and Iran, the two countries most affected by the virus, is still relatively scarce, he says, so it's difficult to track exactly how many people have the disease — and therefore what its real mortality rate is. "We may have tested only the more apparent (and severe) cases, which could lead to inflated mortality rates," he says. It's also not likely at all that young people who contract the disease will die of it. "For those under 50 years old, the mortality rate is 0.2% and possibly lower," Dr. Mordel tells Bustle.

2. "It Feels Just Like The Flu" If you feel the pluck of a sore throat and a bit of a sniffle, there's no reason to panic. Flu and coronavirus may have similar symptoms, but they're actually quite different. "It’s a lung disease, not a stuffy nose disease," Donald G. McNeil Jr., an infectious-disease reporter for the New York Times, said in the paper's daily coronavirus briefing. "Ninety percent of people get a fever, 80% get a dry cough, and then it drops down to 30% get shortness of breath and malaise." "One important distinction is that while the flu typically does not cause shortness of breath unless it has progressed to pneumonia, shortness of breath is a common symptom of coronavirus," Ramzi Yacoub, chief pharmacy officer at SingleCare, tells Bustle. If you have the standard flu symptoms — fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, and sore throat — but don't feel unable to breathe, it's probable that you're dealing with the common influenza virus. It is possible, Dr. Mordel says, that most people with coronavirus have pretty mild symptoms and throw off the illness as they would a common cold. If you're concerned about your risk or have traveled to or had contact with somebody traveling from a high-risk country in the past 14 days, it's a good idea to call your medical provider to assess your risk as an individual. When in doubt, stay home from work and minimize your contact with others.

3. "Masks Are Essential" You may have seen professional respirator masks, known as N95 masks, everywhere, but you should stop before you buy a packet for everybody you know. "N95 masks are intended to be worn by healthcare professionals — they are not intended or useful for the public," Dr. Natasha Bhuyan M.D., a family physician with One Medical, tells Bustle. There's a reason they're only meant to be worn by people dealing directly with the illness: They might not work for anybody else, plus you need training in order to fit them correctly. Right now, healthcare workers are told to wear N95 masks, eye protection, gowns, and gloves to reduce their risk. The same advice goes for regular surgical masks. "Based on current available information, we can't say surgical masks add any additional benefit in the prevention of acquiring 2019 novel coronavirus," Dr. Romero says. The CDC recommends people who are already sick wear surgical masks to prevent spreading the virus. Everybody else should practice regular hygiene, like washing hands regularly and not touching their nose or mouth, rather than relying on masks to reduce their risk of infection.

4. “Don’t Go Out To Eat” While it's important to be prepared and cautious about the threat of a widespread coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., that doesn't mean avoiding going out to eat, unless, of course, you are sick. It's not believed that COVID-19 is food-borne, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Further, as coronavirus has spread, so have incidents of racism and xenophobia against people of Asian descent. Eater reports that businesses in New York's Chinatown have reported severe drops in traffic as a result of the coronavirus, which makes a major difference in the livelihoods of small-business owners. "It is heartbreaking to see empty restaurants in cities because of COVID-19 fears," Dr. Hespe says. "Please book a table at your local Chinese-owned restaurant and enjoy a delicious meal. There is nothing to be concerned about," Dr. Hespe tells Bustle.

5. "You Should Disinfect Yourself With Chlorine" All kinds of homemade remedies and old wives' tales are circulating about proper virus protection, but many of them are useless or harmful. "Hand dryers, spraying chlorine on yourself, and UV disinfection lamps on your skin are not effective ways to kill coronavirus," Dr. Bhuyan says. "Further, chlorine, alcohol, and UV radiation can irritate your skin." The best advice for avoiding coronavirus right now is to wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, use hand sanitizer regularly, cough or sneeze into a tissue and dispose of it, and avoid touching your mouth or face.

6. "The Flu Vaccine Doesn't Matter" Flu vaccines may be neglected in the wake of coronavirus panic, but they shouldn't be. Dr. David Weber M.D., medical director of infection prevention at UNC Medical Center, tells Bustle that it's not too late to get your flu shot, and if you haven't, you should. "Flu is a much bigger risk, particularly in the United States, than this virus, so go get your flu shot," he says. While the current vaccination carries no protection against coronavirus, getting vaccinated will mean that you're protected against other, more common respiratory viruses.

7. "Everybody With Coronavirus Needs To Be Hospitalized" For the vast majority of people with coronavirus, it represents an annoyance for a week or so and a relatively painless recovery, similar to a flu. "While there is no cure, early supportive care does play an important role in management: staying hydrated, eating well, and over-the-counter remedies to assist with cough, mucus, and pain," Dr. Mordel says. Mild cases need to be isolated at home to stop infecting others as much as possible. Only people with much more aggressive symptoms need IV fluids, oxygen, and other serious treatments in hospital. While hospitalization won't be necessary for most people with COVID-19, early identification of coronavirus is important as public health officials work to contain the virus. Dr. Mordel tells Bustle that the low mortality rates in Italy and Korea are likely related to the fact that both countries have detected cases early and worked to prevent the illness spreading. Even if you don't feel particularly bad, if you have fever, cough, and shortness of breath, it's a good idea to call your GP (don't just show up if you think you're ill) and talk about getting tested.