Anxiety about the spread of the coronavirus, a new strain of virus also known as COVID-19 that first emerged in Wuhan, China, has filled the news. Sorting fact from fiction when it comes to new diseases is important, experts say, especially when the symptoms of coronavirus are so similar to a cold, flu, or in very mild cases, seasonal allergies. It's crucial to know what coronavirus actually looks and feels like, so you don't panic with every small sniffle or touch of a cough.

"Current symptoms reported for patients with COVID-19 include mild to severe respiratory illness, fever, cough, and shortness of breath," Dr. Andres Romero, M.D., an infectious disease specialist at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California, tells Bustle.

Dr. Charlotte Hespe, M.B.B.S., DCH., a spokesperson for the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, adds that sore throat and fatigue are on the list as well, but that symptoms differ from patient to patient. One thing's for sure: as allergies and colds are likely to spike as we move into spring, it's important not to interpret benign cold symptoms as the coronavirus.

There are certain specific factors that can raise the likelihood that your symptoms might be related to COVID-19. Very elderly patients, healthcare workers, and people with chronic conditions are more likely to catch it than the rest of the population — though that risk is still slight, Dr. Romero says. Elderly, pregnant, or immunocompromised patients are also more likely to develop complications from the virus, such as pneumonia or kidney failure, per the CDC.

“Patients should call ahead to their GP if they experience symptoms within 14 days of leaving mainland China and a number of other high risk countries, or within 14 days of coming into contact with someone confirmed as having coronavirus," Dr. Hespe tells Bustle. Two weeks is the maximum incubation period for coronavirus, or the longest amount of time between exposure and developing symptoms; most symptoms develop around five days after exposure. Calling ahead before you go to a doctor's appointment means that they can take appropriate measures to test you and keep you in isolation from other people. High risk countries for COVID-19 at this point, she says, include Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.

Kittiphan Teerawattanakul / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

The most important thing to do if you think you may have the coronavirus, experts say, is to stay at home and away from others. "Voluntary home isolation is the first and most important step," Dr. Romero says. "At the present time, these symptoms are more likely due to influenza or other respiratory viruses than to COVID-19-related virus." If you have been exposed to somebody who's got coronavirus or have recently been in a high risk country, you should isolate yourself and protect everybody else from your symptoms. "Stay away from work," Dr. Hespe says.

COVID-19 is spread by surface contact with respiratory droplets, so washing your hands regularly will help contain it. "Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing," Dr. Romero says. Avoiding touching your face, eyes, or mouth can also lower your risk of becoming infected.

If you need to call 911, whether for your symptoms or something else, tell the dispatcher that you or someone in your home is experiencing symptoms. In this situation, it's a good idea to wear a face mask, Dr. Romero says. But that should be a last resort; you should only involve the emergency services if you have serious symptoms that feel like pneumonia. "This is not for a cough or slight sore throat," Dr. Hespe says.

Above all, they say, don't panic. It's more than likely that your scratchy throat or series of sneezes is just a typical springtime virus, particularly if you haven't been anywhere near anybody who's at risk of COVID-19, and you don't feel feverish or short of breath.

Experts:

Dr. Charlotte Hespe M.B.B.S. DCH., spokesperson for the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners

Dr. Andres Romero M.D., infection disease specialist at Providence Saint John's Health Center