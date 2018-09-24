8 New Horror Novels To Give You Goosebumps This Fall

The days are shorter, the nights are darker, the air is chillier, and it's time to get spooky with a new horror book. If you're looking for a new book to make your skin crawl this Halloween season, look no further than these exciting horror new releases.

These books will give you a peek into the dark worlds that live right under your feet and the gruesome secrets that lurk in the shadows around you. Between these pages, you'll find mysteries, mayhem, and monsters. The best part is that since these books are brand new, you have no clue what might jump out at you when you turn the page.

On this list, you'll spy some favorite authors of the genre, including Grady Hendrix and Joseph Fink. You'll also find a nice sampling of both YA and adult fiction, so no matter which section of the library you prefer, there's something on here for you. Plus, to my personal delight, you'll find some books on here that go beyond traditional horror—books that play with old stories as well as books that infuse new ideas into the genre.

So, grab your coziest blanket and your flashlight. Here are eight horror new releases to give you goosebumps this fall.

'The Dark Beneath the Ice' by Amelinda Bérubé This book has been described as Black Swan meets Paranormal Activity, and if that doesn't have you racing to the bookstore, I don't know what will. Marianne is losing time. She's doing things she would never do, and objects around her keep breaking. Something is after her, demanding that she give back what she stole. And as it closes in, she uncovers a horrifying truth.

'Hunted' by Darcy Coates Five days after 22-year-old Eileen goes missing while hiking, her camera washes up downriver with bizarre photos on it. So Chris and four friends venture into the forest to find her. But the deeper they get into the forest, the clearer becomes that they're not alone — and Eileen's disappearance was no accident.

'The Truth Lies Here' by Lindsey Klingele This book is set in Bone Lake, Michigan, where aspiring journalist Penny has returned to write a college essay about her hometown. But then Penny's father has gone missing, and several townspeople turn up dead. The deeper Penny digs into the mystery, the more bizarre it becomes.

'We Sold Our Souls' by Grady Hendrix The latest novel from the author of Horrorstor and My Best Friend's Exorcism mixes horror with pop culture. In the 1990s, heavy metal band Dürt Würk was headed for success — until their lead singer, Terry, launched his own solo career and became a superstar. Two decades later, former guitarist Kris Pulaski discovers that Terry's meteoric rise came at a cost: Kris's soul. Now she and her former bandmates are on an epic journey to confront the man who ruined her life.

'The Dark Descent of Elizabeth Frankenstein' by Kiersten White (Sept. 25) This book is a retelling of the classic Frankenstein from the point-of-view of Elizabeth, an orphan taken in by the Frankenstein family who becomes close friends with their mercurial son, Victor. This book brilliantly examines the terrifying realities of being a woman in the 1880s — even without all the monsters.

'Sawkill Girls' by Claire Legrand (Oct. 2) On Sawkill Island, young girls have been going missing for decades. So Zoey, Marion, and Val band together to figure who is taking the girls — and how to stop them. Is it The Collector — a monster of local legend? Or is something bigger going on?

'Dracul' by Dacre Stoker & J.D. Barker (Oct. 2) Co-written by the great-grand-nephew of Bram Stoker, this Dracula prequel draws on notes left by the original author himself. In this book, readers encounter Bram Stoker as a sickly child in the 19th century, as a series of strange deaths draw him and his sister, Matilda, into a mystery that soon turns into a nightmare.