It's finally October and that means several things: we can wear our new fluffy jackets we've been waiting to covet since last year's sales, Halloween is just round the corner, and of course, we can start getting excited about Christmas. To coincide with the upcoming party season, there are a bunch of new beauty, skincare, and fragrance products that'll get you feeling prepped and primed. From hair to make-up to fragrance, there's plenty to get excited about in this week's beauty round-up.

There are some seriously beautiful new make-up launches this week, from Becca’s amazing Volcano Goddess Palette to the budget-friendly new NYX neutral lip gloss line. Also in make-up is the eos crystal lip balms, which will be the perfect festive lip topper to keep lips hydrated and shiny.

Hair-wise, there’s plenty to try out, including the amazing new Babyliss tool, which offers a bouncy blow dry while caring for hair. Meanwhile, Ouai has a new product out which focuses on scalp health, and Aveda’s much-loved Cherry Almond range is back with a bang. Evo's multi-tasking mousse will also become your beauty BFF in no time.

Last but not least, Jo Malone has just announced an exciting new collaboration which means four new scents have just hit its website. Keep scrolling to read more.

NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie Gloss £7 NYX Coming in a number of pared-down neutral shades, these high-shine glosses are about to shoot right to the top of your wish list. Pair your chosen gloss with a smoky eye and highlighted skin for a party-ready look. Buy Now

Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub £32 Ouai Jen Atkin's multi-purpose products for hair and body are super handy. Take for example her Rose oil for hair and body, and this new scrub which can be used all over. We often forget to look after our scalp, but having this in the shower is sure to remind us to take that extra step for gloriously glossy locks. Buy Now

eos Crystal Hibiscus Peach Lip Balm £6.99 eos eos balms are great. Cute to look at and fun to use, they're the millennial cool girl of the lip balm world. I'm super into these new crystal versions (which come in two flavours) that hydrate deeply and leave a beautiful sheen on lips. Buy Now

Becca Volcano Goddess Eyeshadow Palette £38 Becca This palette is completely mega and will have heads turning, jaws dropping, and eyes popping. The 12 smouldering shades are the perfect additions to your make-up collection in the run-up to all those Christmas parties and the textures are insane. Buy. It. Now. Buy Now

Jo Malone x Huntsman Fragrances £120 Jo Malone I know, I know, these come with a rather spenny price tag, but they're super chic and smell amazing. Made in collaboration with Huntsman, these are the ultimate unisex scents for those who prefer a masculine edge to their perfume. They come in four options: Whiskey & Cedarwood, Amber & Patchouli, Birch & Black Pepper and Assam & Grapefruit. Buy Now

Babyliss Big Hair Care Hot Air Styler £70 Babyliss An upgrade on Babyliss' original Big Hair styler, this dries hair with a rotating brush for volume and a bouncy-looking at-home blow dry. The difference this time is that it the styler now features sensor protect technology, which ensures hair never becomes overheated and is protected from damage. Buy Now

Evo Macgyver Multi-Use Mousse £17.50 Evo I love a multi-use product, and this is probably the most versatile hair mousse I've ever come across. You can use it for volume, separation, and texture, either with or without heat. Genius. Buy Now

Aveda Cherry Almond Softening Shampoo £15.50 Aveda This beloved shampoo (and accompanying conditioner!) is an Aveda classic which has just been brought back into stock after years of demand. It leaves hair super soft and the smell is out of this world. Buy Now

Check back in next week for the latest beauty drops.