8 New Movies On Netflix This June That Every Woman Should Watch

Although it's sad that Netflix has plenty of great movies leaving the streaming service this June, that also means there’s a fresh batch of new films coming. There are tons of stories to choose from that cater to fans of every genre, and there are also plenty of great movies on Neflix every woman should watch in June.

If you're a fan of rom-coms, you're in luck; not only are Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist and Step Up 2: The Streets coming to Netflix, but so is Anna Faris and Ryan Reynolds' hilarious Just Friends. If you’re in the mood for some brand new rom-coms, Netflix’s got you covered there, too. The site's original movie Set It Up stars Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell as assistants who join forces to set up their horrible bosses, and there’s also Ali’s Wedding, an Australian film about a Muslim man who must choose between following through with his arranged marriage or disappointing his family by marrying someone he actually loves.

If rom-coms aren't your thing, don't worry, as there are plenty of other kinds of movies coming this month. This includes empowering flicks like Star Wars: The Last Jedi, making girls and grown women wish they had Jedi powers like Rey, and the inspirational documentary He Named Me Malala. There’s even a female-led horror movie in the mix —The Boy, starring The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan.

Now that it’s summer, grab your best female friends and catch up with all these great movies.

1 'He Named Me Malala' (June 1) Movieclips Indie on YouTube Malala Yousafzai's story has inspired millions and this 2015 documentary shows how she became an iconic advocate for women's rights.

2 'Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist' (June 1) Giphy This underrated rom-com not only has an amazing soundtrack, but Michael Cera and Kat Dennings are absolutely hilarious. The two embark on the ultimate New York City music-fueled adventure as they follow the clues to find out where a band called Where's Fluffy? is playing.

3 'Just Friends' (June 1) Giphy If you're in need of an Anna Faris throwback, this is the perfect movie to watch. It's one of her raunchiest, goofiest roles and has the best scenes, even though she doesn't play the main love interest. It doesn't hurt that Ryan Reynolds stars in it, too.

4 'The Boy ' (June 1) Zero Media on YouTube It's still very rare to see many female-led horror movies that are written by women, but The Boy proves women have as much of a place as men within the campy horror genre. If you enjoy being terrified by creepy, possessed dolls, this is the perfect film to watch.

5 'Ali's Wedding' (June 8) Madman Films on YouTube This film puts a new twist on the star-crossed lovers rom-com stories. In this one, Ali is set to choose between following his parents' wishes of an arranged marriage or marrying the woman he loves. The film was co-written by its star Osamah Sami, based on his own love story.

6 'Step Up 2: The Streets' (June 15) Giphy After the original Step Up movie became a hit, there were plenty of other sequels that came out. None of them — including the original — were previously on Netflix, but the arrival of Step Up 2 changes everything. If you love musical romance movies, it's time to rewatch this one.

7 'Set It Up' (June 15) Netflix on YouTube Netflix has tons of great original movies, including this upcoming film. Set It Up follows two assistants who team up to match their bosses together but end up falling for each other in the process.