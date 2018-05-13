Another new month means another fresh crop of streaming selections on Netflix. Plenty of new movies are being added in May — hello, Coco — not to mention the awesome selection that's already available. These are some of the best movies every woman should watch on Netflix this May — whether it's date night or a girls' night in, there's a perfect movie for every occasion.

For all of the jokes people make about binge-watching TV shows on Netflix — and the streaming service's famous pop-up asking if you're still watching — fans shouldn't sleep on Netflix's expansive movie selection, either. Between Netflix's original movies, like When We First Met and the upcoming Ibiza, and its collection of both highbrow and lowbrow films, there's no shortage of options for a night in watching a movie. That goes double for women who are looking for films that are empowering, inspiring, or just plain fun to help them kickoff the summer.

And if you're in the mood to rewatch something you've seen before, Netflix is adding some nostalgic finds to its movie lineup this month. High School Musical 3, for instance, is now available for Netflix streaming, and Mamma Mia! is joining the streaming service on May 16. So this month, kick back and relax with these movies on Netflix — because you definitely deserve it.

There are plenty of movies in the Shrek franchise, but the original one is still the best. Shrek has everything — a toxic male villain, a love story, and an underlying message of body positivity. Why not rewatch the childhood classic this month?

This is Netflix's take on the "manic pixie dream girl" trope, and it's worth watching if you haven't seen it yet. Adam DeVine plays Noah, a guy who becomes obsessed with a woman after spending just one night with her. Luckily, a series of time-traveling mishaps (yes, really) leads him to change his mindset.

To be fair, this is one movie people of all genders should see, not just women. Pixar's latest tearjerker is joining Netflix this month, and it's the perfect film to watch with your family.

If you loved Greta Gerwig's Oscar-nominated Lady Bird, don't miss Gerwig's performance in this 2013 film. Frances Ha captures what it's like to be a 20-something, while also serving as a love letter to New York City.

Ibiza hits Netflix on May 25, and it's worth marking your calendar now. The movie stars the hilarious Phoebe Robinson, Gillian Jacobs, and Vanessa Bayer, and it looks super funny. Jacobs' character, Harper, embarks on a business trip, but things turn into more of a bachelorette-style weekend when her best friends decide to tag along. If you're looking for a lighthearted, laugh-out-loud summer movie, this could be just the right fit.

For fans who are gearing up for the Mamma Mia! sequel later this summer, it will be great news that the original movie will be available on Netflix on May 16. (Don't be shy about singing along with the ABBA songs while watching this feel-good movie.)

Long before he was the Hulk, Mark Ruffalo starred alongside Jennifer Garner in this sweet rom-com. Watching it will probably take you back to memories of middle school sleepovers, and that's not a bad thing.

Netflix's original movie Step Sisters isn't just another movie about college or dancing. It deals with race relations in a very real way — and it's funny to boot. If you haven't seen it yet, it's a good one to add to your watch list.

There's a reason both kids and adults love Moana so much. In addition to its strong female protagonist, its killer soundtrack, and the breathtaking animation, there are plenty of details for fans of all ages to love in the Disney film.

Can you ever watch the High School Musical trilogy too many times? Any '00s kid looking for some serious nostalgia would probably say no — right before streaming High School Musical 3 on Netflix.

Fans who can't get enough of the live-action Beauty and the Beast will be super happy to know it's available on Netflix, so you can watch it (and sing along) to your heart's content.

Anyone who's longing for The Good Place's Season 3 return should ease the pain by watching Kristen Bell in this 2008 comedy. Jason Segel and Mila Kunis are excellent, too, and keep an eye out for appearances from hilarious comedians like Jack McBrayer, too.