8 Packing Essentials From Walmart That Make Traveling Less Stressful

As a travel blogger, I am constantly on the road. I’m usually at an airport four to six times a month, which is how I have become a pro at packing and staying organized during trips. And thankfully, there are a ton of packing essentials from Walmart that make traveling less stressful — so you can actually enjoy yourself the whole time.

Whether you travel frequently for business or take one fun adventure a year, there are so many surprisingly genius packing tools that every traveler should own — like packing cubes that organize your clothing by type and see-through mesh pouches to keep your in-flight tech tangle-free. If you’ve got a trip coming up and you’re worried about packing, stress no more. We've got you covered.

1. Save Shopping Time With A 10-In-1 Toiletries Kit

Courtesy of Walmart 10-Piece Travel Kit $6.44 Walmart These TSA-compliant zip-top bags come with everything you usually waste a whole day tracking down, including shampoo, conditioner, lotion, deodorant, toothbrush and toothpaste, and more. Plus, it's clear, so you can always double-check that you're stocked for future trips. Shop Now

2. Quickly Find Travel Papers With A Compact Organizer

Courtesy of Walmart GEARONIC TM Travel Trip Passport Credit ID Card Cash Organizer $4.99 Walmart If you feel like you’re constantly digging through your bag at the airport to find your passport, cash, cards, ID, or plane ticket, a brightly colored travel wallet is a must. This one has nine pockets to keep everything separate, a zipper compartment to store loose change or keys, and an outer pocket for miscellaneous items. Shop Now

3. Save Suitcase Space With Packing Cubes

Courtesy of Walmart K-Cliffs Travel Packing Cubes 4Pcs Set $21.91 Walmart Packing cubes keep your suitcase from getting messy, which means more storage space, less wrinkly clothing, and easy unpacking once you arrive. This set is made from rip-stop nylon, and their mesh front design means you can see what’s inside of them without rifling through your organized clothes. Shop Now

4. Keep Damp Clothes Contained With Waterproof Laundry Bags

Courtesy of Walmart 4-Piece Waterproof Storage Bags $7.59 Walmart Keep the inside of your suitcase fresh and dry post-swimming or rainy adventuring with waterproof storage bags. Perfect for damp bathing suits, muddy shoes, or dirty clothes, this set comes with four bags in various sizes that can be easily folded up when not in use. Shop Now

5. Avoid Tangled Cord Frustrations With Mesh Pouches

Courtesy of Walmart GIZEVOLM 3 Piece Travelon Pouches Set $16.97 Walmart There’s nothing more frustrating than trying to untangle chargers and headphone cords during a bumpy flight. Save yourself the hassle with see-through pouches that keep your cords organized. This set's made with a water-resistant material that wipes clean, and three different sizes means all your gadgets are covered. Shop Now

6. Arrive Fully Charged (Even When There's No In-Flight USB Port)

Courtesy of Walmart Anker PowerCore 20000 QC 3.0 UN Black $45 Walmart You'd think that most planes would have USB ports or AC plugs on board, but that just isn’t the case with older models. Pack a power bank so you land with a full charge—making it easy to safely get to your accommodations and check in with family. This pocket-sized companion provides up to a week’s worth of phone charges and is compatible with nearly all devices. Shop Now

7. An Inflatable Neck Pillow Means More Room In Your Carry-On

Courtesy of Walmart Pool Central 18" Gray Inflatable Travel Comfort Air Neck Pillow $4.49 Walmart Finding the space to either shove your neck pillow into your backpack or attach it to the outside can be a pain, which is why this inflatable version is genius. You get to choose how much air is in it, making it more customized than your standard option. Deflate it post-flight and keep it compactly stored until your next one. Shop Now

8. A Reusable Water Bottle Saves Time & Money At The Airport

Courtesy of Walmart Simple Modern Wave Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle $11-42 Walmart Purchasing water can be expensive at the airport, so save that money for souvenirs and bring a refillable bottle — it’s also a great way to stay environmentally conscious while on-the-go. Once you arrive, make sure you can drink the tap water at your destination before refilling! This vacuum-insulated design keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot, and four different sizes and several designs means you can find one that fits your personality. Shop Now

