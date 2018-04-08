8 Sister Memes To Share On National Sibling Day 2018 That Are SO Relatable
If you have a sister, then you probably know it's simultaneously frustrating and rewarding. To be totally honest, you probably usually find them annoying — after all, there's a reason the phrase "they fight like sisters" is so popular. It's easy to forget that having a sister (or sisters) is actually a blessing, and that you're actually lucky to have these people to argue with every single day. National Sibling Day, which falls on Apr. 10, is the perfect time to celebrate them. One way to do that? With some sister memes to share on National Sibling Day, of course. They manage to capture the worst and best things about having a sister, all in one.
While it might seem weird to acknowledge the annoying things about having a sister on National Sibling Day, it really isn't. Anyone with a sister knows that picking at each other is really just part of the deal. I have a younger sister, and we fight just as much as we laugh.
In all seriousness, having a sister can be really complicated, so it's hard to talk about all of the good stuff without joking around about the bad stuff too. That's why sharing funny memes is such a great way to show your love for your sister — it can be good for you to laugh about the annoying stuff. Celebrate National Sibling Day with these memes, whether you send them in a text or post them online: