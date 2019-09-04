When it comes to traveling with a laptop, protecting your gear and accessories is of paramount concern, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice aesthetics in the name of utility. There are a surprising amount of stylish laptop bags out there that safeguard your computer while still looking chic. And just because it's a laptop bag doesn't mean that it needs to have the stereotypically commuter messenger bag shape. Today's options come in all forms, from cute canvas backpacks to leather bucket totes.

No matter what style of bag you prefer, the most important factor to consider is whether it will be spacious enough to fit your laptop. It might seem obvious but making sure that your laptop can be securely closed within the bag is essential, especially if you're a frequent business traveler or daily commuter. Most of the bags in this roundup are designed to carry 15-inch laptops. However, there are a few more compact options that are meant for 13-inch laptops or smaller tablets.

You'll also want to think about the bag's weight. Since you'll already be carrying around a laptop and other tech accessories (and possibly the entire contents of your purse too), you don't want to have a hefty bag adding even more weight to your shoulders. With that said, certain fabrics are going to be heavier than others. If you prefer the look of leather, you'll be getting a slightly heavier bag than you would if you went with a water-resistant nylon or polyester material.

The last thing to consider is if you want the added peace of mind of a warranty. Several of the options below come with satisfaction guarantees or manufacturer's warranties to ensure that your bag lasts.

1. The Best "Canvas" Laptop Bag KJARAKÄR Laptop Bag $38 | Amazon See on Amazon There's something classic about a canvas bag, and while the KJARAKÄR Laptop Bag is technically made of a durable polyester material, it still has the look and tactile touch of canvas. KJARAKÄR, pronounced 'care-a-car,' is a word that means 'well-traveled,' and this is one laptop bag that can be worn to work or around the world (it meets both international and domestic carry-on size requirements). The sleek, low-profile design is surprisingly cavernous inside, offering a 24-liter capacity (large enough to carry a 15.6-inch laptop). Plus, there are two exterior side pockets and a front zippered pocket for storage of all your day-to-day items. The pack is lightweight, weighing a mere 1.5 pounds, and the non-slip should straps come with comfortable padding. This bag comes with a 90-day, 100 percent money back guarantee as well. Fans say: "As a busy professional I was tired of the purse with the bottomless pit where everything went to hide[,] and the weight on my one shoulder. This backpack has enough places to securely put my stuff, is big enough for my laptop and files and has easy accessibility. It looks beautiful and sleek. It is sturdy, well constructed and still looks great. I've received many compliments on it in the 3 weeks I've had it. [...]" Available Colors: Five different color options

2. The Best Leather Laptop Bag YALUXE Leather Tote $40 | Amazon See on Amazon For an affordable leather laptop bag, you can't go wrong with this YALUXE tote. The bag is fairly lightweight (2.2 pounds) and since it's made with split cow leather, it's both durable and water-resistant. Designed to fit a 13-inch laptop horizontally, the vertical bag has a top-zip closure to ensure that your valuables don't slide out on your commute or during air travel. The inside has two main compartments, with two more open pockets and a zipped pocket to help keep all of your essential items organized. There's also a small outer zipped pocket for easy access to your keys, phone, and more. While it doesn't come with a warranty, many reviewers noted the bag's sturdiness. Fans say: "I was worried about the straps being so thin, but I carry my laptop to work in this on the regular and it's never been an issue. Very sturdy and well made. Leather is soft and holds up in the rain. I've gotten lots of compliments." Available Colors: Five color options

3. The Best Vegan Leather Option Scarleton Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag $28 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a laptop bag that is vegan and versatile, this Scarleton shoulder bag is a smart choice. Not only is it reversible, it's also comes with a cute detachable coin bag. Made with high-quality vegan leather, it's large enough to accommodate a smartphone, wallet, makeup bag, and tablet or small laptop (reviewers noted that they were able to carry 15-inch laptops without a problem.) With magnetic closures and classic gold hardware, the bag has thoughtful design details and is decently lightweight too (2.2 pounds). However, there is no warranty with this bag. Fans say: "I bought this bag last year in camel & black and have waited to see how it held up before reviewing. I’ve had it for 10 months now and have used it daily, and as a carry-on on fights. I’ve loaded it down (overloaded, to be honest) with so many items it was hard for me to carry – but not for this bag to handle! It is such an impressive bag!" Available Colors: More than 10 different colors

4. The Best Quilted Laptop Bag Kenneth Cole Reaction Chevron Quilted Laptop Backpack $48 | Amazon See on Amazon Boasting an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon, this stylish Kenneth Cole laptop backpack has a roomy interior that includes both a padded laptop pocket (designed to fit 15-inch screens) and a padded tablet pocket. There is also a front zippered pocket with an extensive organizer for smaller items, as well as two side exterior pockets for water bottles, umbrellas, and more. The bag is made with tear-resistant polyester and twill, and includes gold-plated hardware and zippers that feel premium. The padded shoulder straps allow for comfortable long wear, and the trolley strap is ideal for hands-free carrying since it can be strapped to upright luggage handles. Weighing in at 2.15 pounds, it's fairly lightweight — plus, it includes a lifetime limited manufacturer's warranty. Fans say: "I reviewed bags for almost a month before going with this one, and I am so happy with my choice. I use this every week day to commute to the city for my job. I bring my laptop and several other things each day. I stay so organized with all the compartments and every time I open it I am transfixed on the beautiful blue of the interior. I have had no issues with anything getting wet on rainy days and easily for an umbrella in the side compartment. 100% satisfied with this purchase." Available Colors: Black, Navy

5. The Best Small Laptop Backpack KROSER Laptop Backpack $33 | Amazon See on Amazon Weighing in at just 1.57 pounds and designed to fit 14-inch laptops, this compact laptop backpack from KROSER is one of Amazon's most popular bags. It's earned a 4.7-star rating after more than 1,700 reviews, and it's easy to see why. The built-in USB port lets you conveniently charge your smartphone, and thanks to its luggage belt, you can strap it to your carry-on's trolley handle. It's made from durable, water-resistant nylon, with PU leather details, and features a surprising amount of storage. It comes with one main compartment that's reinforced with a steel frame, several internal pockets for organization of your smaller items, one front zippered compartment, plus dual side pockets. The straps and back are well padded too for long travel days. Best yet: this pick comes with a 1-year manufacturer's warranty against all defect. If you love the bag but have a larger laptop, there is a slightly larger 15.6 size too. Fans say: "This is the perfect work backpack. Exactly what I’ve been searching for to trek back and forth as a mobile worker between offices and buildings throughout the day. It’s gorgeous and functional and lightweight and built well. Laptop, arc notebook, file folders, computer accessories, travel mug, cosmetic bag, and... my lunch. With plenty of room to spare. It also stands up on its own and the top actually opens with the mechanics of a traditional medical bag. I love it." Available Color: Black

6. A Crossbody Laptop Bag That Can Double As A Briefcase EaseGave Laptop Bag $42 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you prefer to wear it as a crossbody bag or carry it like a briefcase, the EaseGave Laptop Bag is classic and sophisticated option. Crafted in Saffiano faux leather and big enough to carry a 15.6-inch laptop, this polished tote has multiple compartments, including a thick, padded foam section with a Velcro strap to protect your tablet or laptop. The cross-body strap is fully detachable and wide enough to allow for comfortable carrying. The only downsides are that, since it weighs in a 2.86 pounds, this bag is one of the heavier ones on this list, and it does not come with a warranty. Fans say: "Absolutely gorgeous and what I was looking for. It is sturdy so far - I use it to carry my 15.6 macbook along with a couple of notebooks and bags and it manages to retain its shape." Available Color: Coffee, Purple, Living Coral

7. The Most Durable Option tomtoc Protective Laptop Shoulder Bag $32 | Amazon See on Amazon Backed by more than 1,000 customer reviews, and available in both smaller and larger sizes to accommodate various laptop sizes, the tomtoc protective laptop bag offers both durability and portability. It weighs just 1.17 pounds and comes with a patented CornerArmor design that safeguards against drops and bumps like a car airbag would. The the soft exterior is made of spill-resistant fabric and the fluffy, 360-degree interior prevents against scratches. Other smart design features include a retractable handle and a comfortable shoulder strap with adjustable buckles. In terms of storage, there's a spacious main compartment and two asymmetrical front pockets for your chargers, cables, phone, and more. This bag also comes with a one-year, worry-free warranty. Fans say: "I rarely write reviews, but this bag turned out to be so much more than I expected. It’s sturdy, comfortable to carry with or without the strap, it has the perfect amount of space to hold my laptop secure, and has enough extra space to hold necessities, all without being bulky. The last bag I purchased was too large and of poor quality. I highly recommend to anyone who needs a low profile and durable bag." Available Color: Eight different color options