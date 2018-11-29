Spoilers for How To Get Away With Murder follow. You can always count on How To Get Away With Murder to leave your jaw dropped on the floor by episode's end and this year's midseason finale was no exception. Not only did the show finally reveal who it was that died at Connor and Oliver's wedding (RIP A.D. Miller), but it also unmasked Gabriel Maddox's true identity as Sam's son. And while it's going to take the entire holiday season to properly digest all of those cliffhangers, there are luckily numerous TV shows like HTGAWM to watch in the meantime and tide you over until the series returns from its winter hiatus in January. Because if we're being honest, Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without a little drama and intrigue thrown into your daily TV lineup.

From beloved law procedurals to a battle over an Iron Throne, there's still plenty of other great works of television to enjoy that deliver that same type of adrenaline-pumping hijinks that How To Get Away With Murder has become known for. We may not be able to stop the show from going on a winter hiatus, but we can definitely find ways to preoccupy ourselves in the meantime. So if you love all things murder and mystery, here are a few TV shows that are definitely worth your time.

1. Suits (USA Network, Amazon Prime)

If it's the lawyer aspect that intrigues you the most, then get ready to fall head over heels in love with Harvey Specter, the most charismatic lawyer in Chicago, and his sidekick Mike Ross, who carries with him a career-ending secret. Sure, the Keating Four may keep getting away with murder, but can you imagine practicing law without a law degree? Now that's bold and one of a million reasons why this is sure to be your next TV obsession. (Bonus: you get to see Meghan Markle's acting talents in action before her life took a royal turn.)

2. Grey's Anatomy (ABC, Netflix)

While this series centers around the drama of doctors rather than lawyers it still packs an intensity that'll leave you on the edge of your seat on numerous occasions — that is, when you're not busy swooning over McDreamy. You'll laugh. You'll cry. You'll never look at an elevator the same way again.

3. Dexter (Showtime, Netflix)

Because when it comes to getting away with murder on a weekly (if not daily) basis, no one does it better than this guy.

4. Criminal Minds (CBS, Netflix)

In order to catch a killer, you need to think like one, which is precisely what these FBI profilers do. So if you're searching for something with a murder-y twist that's all but guaranteed to give you nightmares, look no further.

5. Game of Thrones (HBO)

Lies and bloodshed run rampant in Westeros, so if it's manipulation tactics and murder that you seek, GoT has it in droves. These people not only know how to get away with murder, they know how to make it happen in the most torturous ways possible. (Also, there's dragons!)

6. Pretty Little Liars (Freeform, Netflix)

If you think Annalise and Co. have a lot of secrets to keep track of, that's nothing compared to what goes on in Rosewood. Trust no one. Suspect everyone. You'll never see any of the twists coming, but you'll get an "A" for effort. (That joke will make sense as soon as you start watching it.)

7. Breaking Bad (AMC, Netflix)

Breaking the law and getting away with it time and time again is no easy feat and no one knows this better than Walter White. Science never looked so badass.

8. The Good Fight (CBS All-Access)

Two words: Christine Baranski. (Also, can we please get a Diane Lockhart/Annalise Keating spinoff series in the works ASAP?)

Suffice it to say, there's a ton of great TV at your disposal that's capable of filling that HTGAWM hole in your heart. So sit back, relax, and letting the marathoning and mayhem commence!