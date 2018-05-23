Historically, alcohol hasn't always been a man's world. In early modern England, the production of ale was exclusively a domain for women, who were called "alewives" and would dominate production and export for centuries. But these days it's a different story. Women are heading up more and more roles in the wine industry, from the executive boards to the women blending the grapes. We may not have our feminist Sideways remake yet, but we can visit these women-led wineries around the world, which is somehow even cooler.

If you're looking for your next decadent, adult holiday, while also supporting female-run businesses, this is definitely the way forward. Running a winery is a multi-layered and intense business, and the ones on this list have women in key leadership positions, from calling the executive shots to tending to the grapes and vines at the heart of the operation. The upper echelons of wine can still be fairly male-dominated, so these wineries are breaking boundaries all over the place. All are open for visitings and tastings, so get your wine vocabulary on-point, your feminist wine-loving friends on board, and your tasting nose geared up. You're about to go on a feminist journey through some of the world's finest drinks.

3 Thorpe Vineyard, Wolcott, New York Want an easy winery jaunt from NYC? The Thorpe Vineyard sits on the shore of Lake Ontario, just beside Chimney Bluffs State Park, and has been run by women since its founding in 1988 by Fumie Thorpe. And if that's not enough to lure you out of the city, Thorpe's degree in meteorology means that tastings here often have an astronomical flavor, including star-gazing sessions. They specialize in chardonnay and riesling.

4 Airlie Winery, Monmouth, Oregon Airlie Winery is run entirely by women, from wine-making to marketing, and is one of the premier vineyards in Oregon, meriting a cross-country trip all on its own. Founded by Mary Olson in 1997, it has a particularly good streak of pinot noirs. It hosts a lot of events at its winery, and, importantly, happens to be dog-friendly in case you're in search of a sophisticated day out with your pooch.

5 Il Casato Prime Donne Winery, Italy The Prime Donne winery made history in the early 1990s when it became the first entirely female-run winery in Italy, in a region of Tuscany famous for its vineyards. The founder, Donatella Cinelli Colombini, is world-famous, and the Rosso and Brunello di Montalcino wines she and her team produce back it up. Tours here come with a difference; the area is so important to the vineyard that there's a specially constructed wine trek that takes you around various works of art out in the open air, and a "music route" offers songs for each new wine.