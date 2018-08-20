8 Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Likely To Understand Each Other Emotionally

Emotional connection is important in all sorts of relationships, not just romantic ones. Still, when thinking of compatible zodiac signs, many people tend to lean towards the romantic side of things. Really, understanding someone on a deep emotional level is important for all sorts of relationships — from friends, to family, to even coworkers.

When you understand someone emotionally, everything else in the relationship happens with a little bit more ease. And for eight of these signs of the zodiac, this connection is something that happens almost instantaneously with one other sun sign. While this connection may lead to something romantic, it may also mean that you have someone who platonically understands you in a way few others do.

You maybe know of someone in your life who already fits this description — someone who just gets you. But you may also be missing this connection with someone you already know. So if your sign is in one of these lucky pairs, you may want to consider who you might be missing out on a deeper connection with. Sometimes, uncovering the most meaningful relationships just takes a little effort.

Here are the eight zodiac signs that are the most likely to understand each other emotionally, according to astrologers.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) And Libra (September 23 - October 22) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If you're a Libra or Aries, it's likely you've got a bit of a magnetic situation going on with this counterpart — meaning, of course, that opposites attract. "Libra allows Aries to slow down and understand their emotions from a balanced perspective, while Libra loves the passion and never-ending emotional depth of their ram," astrologist Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Whether in a romantic relationship or friendship these two seem to stick together through thick and thin — both learning to emotionally compromise and find support through the action of understanding the other." It can be tricky to find this sort of balanced relationship in life; luckily for Libra and Aries it's written in the stars.

2 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) And Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle One of the best things about finding a deep emotional connection with someone is the feeling of safety. Being able to share a bond with someone can create a feeling of comfort and protection, and Pisces and Scorpio know this very well. "This watery pair get along very well, using their emotions and intuition to play out, both the bedroom and in friendships," Stardust says. "Also, this pairing feels 'safe' together. Pisces likes the transformative and healing guidance Scorpio offers, and Scorpio loves experiencing life through the dreamy eyes of Pisces, which opens them up to new and exciting possibilities." If you're one of these two signs, you're in luck with this exhilarating, but emotionally soothing pairing.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) And Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle For Gemini and Virgo, an emotional bond means an altogether different perspective on life. "While the indecisive nature of Gemini may annoy decisive Virgo, this mercurial duo share a mutual understanding of each other — offering the other the ability to see situations and understand emotions from a different lens," Stardust says. "Gemini helps Virgo understand emotional patterns and Virgo allows Gemini to see and feel the truth in their emotions." For two signs that sometimes get caught up in their own little worlds, this pairing can be an important refresh, and realignment.