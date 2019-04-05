We may be barely four months into 2019, but already, some truly great new music has been released. From Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next to Solange's When I Get Home to Maren Morris' Girl to Jenny Lewis' On The Line, the list of the year's must-hear new albums has been never-ending. Luckily, there are many more exciting albums coming our way soon that are absolutely worth checking out, coming from artists as varied as Lizzo to Pink, To help narrow things down, Bustle's nine Entertainment editors have picked out our most highly-anticipated albums out in spring 2019, listed below.

Some of the records noted here are straight-up pop, while others fall more into the genres of R&B or indie. So whatever your typical music preference is, there's likely something on this list that you'll want to stream as soon as its released. Thankfully, all of the below nine albums are coming out in either April or May of this year, so you won't have to wait long to give them a listen. Even better? Two of them dropped on April 5, meaning they're already available to stream and buy, if you so wish. Happy listening, everyone!

Sara Bareilles' 'Amidst The Chaos' SaraBareillesVEVO on YouTube Out: April 5 "It's been six long years since the last time a Sara Bareilles album came out (other than the Waitress soundtrack), and trust me, Amidst the Chaos is worth the wait. The record's songs are a mix of empowering anthems and heartbreaking ballads, with a John Legend cameo to boot. If you love Bareilles, you'll be obsessed with her newest release." — Rachel Simon, Entertainment News Editor

Khalid's 'Free Spirit' KhalidVEVO on YouTube Out: April 5 "Two years after his first studio album, Khalid is back with his sophomore album. Now older and leaving his (American) Teen-self behind, this is an album you're going to want to stream all spring." — Allison Piwowarski, Deputy Entertainment Editor

Lizzo's 'Cuz I Love You' Lizzo Music on YouTube Out: April 19 "Although the singer, flute playing and twerking expert, and body positive icon has been around for years ('Good As Hell' was my personal anthem of 2016), 2019 is definitely turning out to be her breakout year. Her single, 'Juice,' has been EVERYWHERE. And not only is it catchy, it's also a super fun self-love anthem. And both of her subsequent singles, 'Cuz I Love You,' and the Missy Elliot featuring 'Tempo,' are equally irresistible. With her new album, Cuz I Love You, Lizzo is out to prove that this is her world, we just live here." — Olivia Truffaut-Wong, Associate Entertainment Editor

BBMak's 'TBA' KTLA 5 on YouTube Out: April 26 "Sure, *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys typically get all the credit for being beloved '90s/early '00s boy bands, but there were some other strong contenders too. Remember BBMak? Their song 'Back Here' was a classic. Seriously, go rewatch the video right now, I'll wait... OK, now that you're all caught up, I've got good news: BBMak is touring this year and releasing a not-yet-titled new album on April 26, according to Rolling Stone. Between the JoBros and now BBMak, it's a great year for resurfaced bands from our youth. Let's hope the trend continues." — Jamie Primeau, Celebrity Editor

Pink's 'Hurts 2B Human' PinkVEVO on YouTube Out: April 26 "We, as a people, take it for granted that Pink always delivers. Her new stuff doesn't get the same fanfare as, say, a Carly Rae Jepsen track, but IMO, that's only because she's been so solid since the mid-90s. Mature, confident, and dynamite on the silks, Pink is still a hit factory, and her new, darkly-titled album should be no different." — Sage Young, Movies Editor

Vampire Weekend's 'Father Of The Bride' VampireWeekendVEVO on YouTube Out: May 3 "Six years later and one band member short, Vampire Weekend returns May 3 with Father of the Bride. The six songs they’ve released thus far are looser and lighter, yet deceptively cynical: 'Harmony Hall' reckons with wealth and power, '2021' contemplates legacy (or the lack of it), 'Unbearably White' tracks the collapse of a decaying romance. It’s the same sunny-but-substantive sound that’s defined some of the band’s best work, but done in a way that still makes them sound fresh." — Dana Getz, Associate TV Editor

Ciara's 'Beauty Marks' Ciara on YouTube Out: May 10 "Now that the weather is getting warmer, all I can think about is beach trips and backyard BBQs. And Ciara's upcoming album Beauty Marks — her first in four whole years! — is exactly what I'll be playing at each of them. The first single 'Thinking Bout You' is a fun, poppy bop about crushing on someone that will remind you why Ciara was basically the soundtrack to every night out in the early 2000s and how much you missed her in your ears. Apparently there's a track with Kelly Rowland called 'Girl Gang' that I already want to download." — Karen Fratti, Associate TV Editor

Carly Rae Jepsen's 'Dedicated' CarlyRaeJepsenVEVO on YouTube Out: May 17 "It's been seven years since a squeaky clean former Canadian Idol star became an overnight sensation with the relentlessly catchy-yet-still-chaste viral anthem 'Call Me Maybe.' But the years since have seen Carly Rae Jepsen's career morph into something more complex as she defies the one-hit wonder label. 2015's near-perfect Emotion brought the singer into the indie sphere, earning her cult status with her stylish, '80s-inflected songs and proving she had real standing as an artist worthy of following beyond That One Big Song. A couple singles have trickled out in the four years since then, but Dedicated will be Jepsen's next big test. Can she keep delivering the hits? I'm ready for Carly to call me, definitely." — Samantha Rollins, TV Editor