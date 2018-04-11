It's no secret that traveling is expensive. Between transportation, hotels, food, activities, and souvenirs, even a short trip can cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars — and that's certainly not something everyone can afford. That's why so many people out there belong to loyalty points programs. These programs help you gain points through various methods that you can then cash in for cheaper flights and hotels, or maybe even some free stuff. But here's the thing: new data from U.S. Travel says that three in four Americans don't actually think it's possible to earn enough loyalty program points to be able to travel with them. At the same time, six in ten say that being able to redeem points for a vacation is an essential factor in planning a trip. With that in mind, Daily Getaways has put together some of the most amazing travel deals for April 2018 for some of the most popular cities in the United States — and you should absolutely be taking advantage of them.

From Apr. 9 until May 8, the U.S. Travel Association's Daily Getaways will be working with more than 20 major travel companies to showcase exclusive, limited-time savings up to 60 percent off for hotel stays, rental cars, attraction tickets, and more. New deals will be offered each week, beginning on Apr. 9. The deals include discounts on travel to some of the biggest cities in the U.S., like Las Vegas, New York City, and San Diego.

So, if you're looking to book a trip somewhere fun, you will definitely want to pay attention to the Daily Getaways site to see what they have going on. New limited quantity deals will go up at 1 p.m. EST every day. Some offer loyalty points for sale to be used towards whatever you want, while others offer specific offers that can include things like rental car coupons and hotel stays, or travel packages. This is a really great chance to explore a new place you haven't thought of, or to at least bump up your points to go somewhere you've been thinking about for a while.

To give you a head start, since many of these deals will sell out quickly, we've put together a list of some of the best travel deals on the site so far. Check them out and remember — new deals will go up each day, so you might want to stay on top of the website even after reading this!

1 55,000 Choice Privileges Points Giphy Apr. 10 offers a whole bunch of options to buy loyalty points for a cheaper price. Save 51 percent by buying 55,000 Choice Privileges Points for $265. You can use the points anytime while your account is active. If you already use Choice Privileges Points, this is a really great option.

2 Florida 2-Park Ticket Giphy On Apr. 12, for $75, you can get two visits to any of the following parks: SeaWorld® Orlando, Aquatica® Orlando, Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay and Adventure Island® Tampa Bay, which is a 50 percent savings. The tickets will expire on May 25, 2019, so you'll have a lot of time to use them.

3 100,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points Giphy If you use Hilton Honors program, you'll want to pay attention to this deal on Apr. 16: for $500, you can get 1000,000 worth of points. Those can be redeemed for free nights and exclusive attractions at any time.

4 Getaway For 2 To Mandalay Bay Giphy Ready to get away? On Apr. 18, you can get a getaway to Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas for two people for $1700. This includes a certificate towards a three night stay for two guests, tickets to Michael Jackson ONE a Cirque du Soleil® show at Mandalay Bay, dinners, and two 50-minute massages at Spa Mandalay. It's valid through January 31, 2019, excluding blackout dates. There are only eight available, so make sure to get on this quickly!

5 4-Night Escape To Excalibur Giphy Another great deal for Apr. 18 is a four night stay at Excalibur in Las Vegas. For $475, you get four nights in a contemporary room at Excalibur, two tickets to Tournament of Kings, and a $400 dining credit at Camelot Steakhouse. It can be used any time through January 31, 2019, excluding blackout dates.

6 2-Night Getaway at New York-New York Giphy Apr. 18 is the day for great Vegas deals! You can also score two nights at a suite at New York-New York Hotel & Casino, tickets to Zumanity™ & dinner for two at Gallagher’s Steakhouse for $475, a 47 percent savings. This can be used any time through December 28, 2018.

9 2-Night Getaway At Omni Hotels & Resorts Giphy On Apr. 20, you can get a two-night stay at an Omni Hotel & Resort for $160. It's for a Friday and Saturday night, and is redeemable at most Omni Hotels throughout the country. That's a pretty great deal — and you get to choose where you want to go!

9 2 Nights in Miami, FL Giphy Want to go to Miami? On April 24th, you can get a deal for two nights at Loews Miami Beach in an oceanfront king suite with a balcony. Sounds fancy! The details for this one aren't available just yet, and you'll have to check back on the site on the 24th to see them.