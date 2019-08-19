Bustle

9 Anklets To Show Off Before The Seasons Switch, Because Your Childhood Jewellery Fave Is Back

By Lauren Sharkey
Shutterstock

For some strange reason, anklets — once a true teenage staple — disappeared from stores and legs. But the noughties jewellery trend is back in business, and right now is the perfect time to get on board with it. Before the sun turns into drizzle and dreariness, these are the anklets to show off.

When you were younger, your six-week school break wasn't a real summer holiday without a pukka shell piece or two. But today's anklets have taken a new turn, swapping clunkiness for delicacy. The recognisable pukka shells are still there if you want them, but, more often than not, they're attached to teeny tiny chains. Other designs include colourful stones and bohemian pendants along with super simplistic pieces.

Wear them alone or layer them for a personalised finish. Gold upon gold and silver upon silver makes for a nice coordinated look, but mixing metals is a true 2019 update. Shoe-wise, you don't have to worry. With the ability to pair your anklet with sandals, slinky heels, or sturdy trainers, there is no summer shoe that won't work with this jewellery. And if you're brave enough to bare your ankles in the winter, then it's a look you can carry on all year long.

Here are a few high street and designer pieces to consider.

1. A Minimalist Vibe

Gold Bobble Chain Anklet
£46
|
Missoma
Minimalists will fall for this simple gold design. For a personalised look, why not invest in some of the brand's pendants to attach to the anklet's small rings?

2. A Throwback Piece

Ancient Greek Sandals Puka Shell Leather Anklet
£40
|
MatchesFashion
Featuring a black leather strap and embellished seaside shells, this anklet will stand out on your next holiday.

3. A Designer Option

Versace Insignia Double Anklet
£270
£189
|
Luisaviaroma
If you're looking for a designer addition to your jewellery collection, this striking Versace anklet is ideal. It also doubles up as a bracelet, so you get more bang for your buck.

4. A Bohemian Choice

Jangly Imitation Turquoise Anklet
£8
|
Accessorize
For a boho vibe, slip on this silver dream. With a subtle turquoise touch, it's guaranteed to go with any look.

5. A Holiday Look

Sienna Stone Anklet
£32
£24.95
|
Free People
With five different stone shades on offer, this natural-looking design will suit any taste.

6. A Striking Piece

Circle Link Draped Anklet
£12.50
|
Topshop
With two rows of decently sized rings, this anklet will be a noticeable addition to your jewellery box.

7. A Lightweight One

Sterling Silver Anklet With Feather Charm
£10
|
ASOS
Light as a feather, this cute accessory is one of the most affordable anklets around.

8. A Dainty Design

Colourful Stones Anklet
£98
|
Thomas Sabo
Add a hint of colour to your ankle with this stone-covered piece.

9. A Layered Look

Silky Triple Strand Anklet
£35
|
Chamilia
A triple sterling silver chain adds a polished finish to this classy design.

Why not buy them all?