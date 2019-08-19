For some strange reason, anklets — once a true teenage staple — disappeared from stores and legs. But the noughties jewellery trend is back in business, and right now is the perfect time to get on board with it. Before the sun turns into drizzle and dreariness, these are the anklets to show off.

When you were younger, your six-week school break wasn't a real summer holiday without a pukka shell piece or two. But today's anklets have taken a new turn, swapping clunkiness for delicacy. The recognisable pukka shells are still there if you want them, but, more often than not, they're attached to teeny tiny chains. Other designs include colourful stones and bohemian pendants along with super simplistic pieces.

Wear them alone or layer them for a personalised finish. Gold upon gold and silver upon silver makes for a nice coordinated look, but mixing metals is a true 2019 update. Shoe-wise, you don't have to worry. With the ability to pair your anklet with sandals, slinky heels, or sturdy trainers, there is no summer shoe that won't work with this jewellery. And if you're brave enough to bare your ankles in the winter, then it's a look you can carry on all year long.

Here are a few high street and designer pieces to consider.