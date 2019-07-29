Bustle

9 Bandanas To Keep Your Head Cool In This Hot & Humid Weather

By Lauren Sharkey
Free People/Urban Outfitters

You may think that bandanas are simply a stylish accessory, but the headscarf has a huge amount of cultural significance. From Indian origins to modern connotations, its interesting history now includes a fashionable function. Yes, bandanas are the optimum way to keep yourself cool. So the next time a heatwave approaches, make sure you have one of the following styles to hand.

As Highsnobiety reports, the word "bandana" is believed to have come from a Hindi word, "bāṅdhnū", which simply means "to tie." Around the 18th century, this word had turned into "bandannoes", meaning cotton handkerchiefs, states Mental Floss.

The paisley print is undoubtedly the most famous bandana design. A red style was used to unite miners in the 1930s, according to Mental Floss, while various colours became a symbol for LGBTQ+ communities in the '70s. Other groups that have used the scarves for function or fashion include cowboys, skaters, and hip-hop artists.

The '90s saw the headband become a huge style statement. And now it has returned to the catwalk, recently appearing at both Chanel and Valentino shows, reports Vogue. Whether you want to cover the entirety of your head with the accessory or wrap it into a chic headband, here are a few styles to kickstart your collection.

1. Simple Stripes

SVNX Bandana
£15
£6
|
ASOS
This self-tie design features a fun carnival print that deserves to be shown off.

2. An Update To The Original

Green Hair Bandana
£8.50
|
Topshop
Topshop has saved you the hassle of creating your own bandana, presenting this pre-tied neon green piece instead.

3. The Retro Look

Tijuana Tie-Back Headband
£10
|
Urban Outfitters
This stripy scarf accessory comes with a wooden bead, so you can tie it as tight or as loose as you want.

4. A Summer Style

Limoncello Print Bandana
£24
|
Free People
Nothing says summer more than lemons. This bandana doesn't come cheap, but boy is it fancy.

5. Silky Smooth

Satin Finish Headband
£12.99
|
Zara
Add a luxurious touch to your bandana collection with this green satin style.

6. A Scaly Print

Patterned Scarf
£6.99
|
H&M
Take your pick from over 10 designs, thanks to H&M. Each and every one features a different print, but this snakeskin one is by far my fave.

7. Jungle Style

Leopard Print Square Scarf
£12
|
Accessorize
Wear it as a scarf, a belt, a hairband. Whatever style you're feeling, this fierce scarf will help.

8. Pretty In Pink

Voluminous Hairband
£17
£10
|
& Other Stories
You'll be slightly cheating with this one, but it's great for windy days when you don't want your bandana to go flying off your head.

9. A Festival Must-Have

Watercolour Floral Twist Knot Headband
£4
£3.60
|
Boohoo
Again, this one isn't technically a bandana, but it's the most sensible option for any upcoming festivals.

Humidity, come at me.