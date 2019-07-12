Whether you’re trying to be a bit more sustainable with your shopping habits or love finding hidden treasures to sell on for a profit, car boot sales are a super easy and accessible way to find really unique pieces at bargain prices. From dining room tables, pictures, old toys, and so much more, you can literally find anything at car boot sales and mooching around one is a really relaxing way to spend the weekend. Here are nine of the best car boot sales in the UK. Gone are the days when markets were reserved for your Nan and her friends. People travel far and wide to sell the things they no longer want and if you look hard enough you may stumble across something truly unique.

1. Edinburgh Car Boot Sale, Edinburgh If you’re around Edinburgh and are a fan of a bargain then you need to check out Edinburgh Car Boot Sale. Held every Saturday and Sunday with 100 seller spaces available, you're sure to find a treasure or two. Open every Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can head down, mooch about, and maybe treat yourself to something new.

2. Polmadie Car Boot Sale, Glasgow Polmadie Car Boot Sale is one of the most famous car boot sales around Glasgow and for good reason. Whether you are looking to sell or buy anything from clothes, toys, CD’s, and trinkets you will find them here. Open every Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. this is a great place to get a bargain and sell your wares.

3. Vintage Home Show, Manchester The vintage home show at Victoria Baths is pretty legendary. Whether you’re shopping for a truly one off piece or just need a little bit of inspiration then look no further. Set in beautiful surroundings with loads of sellers you won’t be able to leave without picking something up. The show is held three times a year on March 10, June 2, and Oct. 20 so pop it in your diary.

4. York Auction Car Boot Sale, York Based in York, the Auction Car Boot Sale is a great place for picking up absolutely treasures at incredible prices. From beautiful, ornate furniture to clothes you will find it all. Meeting every Sunday, the gates open for sellers at 6 a.m. and shoppers at 7 a.m. Well they say the early bird catches the worm. There is a small entrance fee of 70p per car so make sure you have a little bit of change.

5. Lymington Car Boot Sale, Hampshire Situated in Hampshire and open every Sunday from April until November you would be hard pressed to find a car boot sale in an area as pretty as Lymington Car Boot Sale. Opening at 6:30 a.m. and costing 25p to enter you can pick up clothes, toys, trinkets, and furniture of amazing quality.

6. Battersea Car Boot Sale, London If you have an eye fashion but aren’t a fan of paying top prices then you need to visit Battersea Car Boot Sale. Listed as one of the best car boot sales to find high quality fashion pieces you could walk away with some real gems. Opening every Sunday 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The hustle and bustle surrounding Battersea Car Boot sale make in an awesome way to spend your Sunday afternoon.

7. High Street Car Boot Sale, Swansea The High Street Car Boot Sale in Swansea is one of the best. Set out across a massive car park with new sellers coming and going you’re sure to find something completely unique. Opening for sellers around 6 a.m. and closing at 1 p.m. the car boot sale is super close to the station and always has a buzz about it.

8. Shorts Club Car Boot Sale & Flea Market, Belfast Situated in Belfast and open to all Shorts Club Car Boot is the perfect place to wander around, gain a bit of inspiration, treat yourself to something new, or sell on something you no longer want. It’s open every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

9. Jumble Trail, All Over The Country Jumble Trails happen all over the country and are set up by local communities and groups. Residents organise for cars and stalls to set up and sell items in one off events and regular markets. Keep your eyes peeled for a sale near you.