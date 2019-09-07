Every now and then you just get into the kind of mood where you know that nothing but a good comfort food is going to do the trick. Maybe you're achy, maybe it's getting cold outside, maybe you've watched an episode of This Is Us and dehydrated yourself with tears. Luckily, all aforementioned scenarios are covered by comfort foods from Trader Joe's, which are not only delicious, but don't actually require any cooking. After all, who has time to find a recipe, shop for ingredients, prep the meal, cook, and then clean up the mess afterward? In the spirit of comfort food, let Joe do all the dirty work for you. He's good at it.

In case you aren't already familiar with the chain's offerings, Trader Joe's has a rather extensive line of comfort foods that you can buy pre-made and nearly ready for consumption. Of course, heating is typically inevitable if you want it to be warm in the stomach, delicious, and not give you any kind of food-borne illness. But those are just minor details. Here are a few delicious choice items that Trader Joe's has to fill your belly, warm your heart, and make life so much better. Little to no cooking required. Score!

1. Apple Crumble Pie Trader Joe's You're totally going to think of Grandma's marvelous baked goods with Trader Joe's Apple Crumble Pie. It's made with sliced apples and then hand-mixed with sugar and cinnamon as the pie filling. Oh, and by the way? The filing goes into a pie crust made from scratch. Lastly, it's topped with their extra special crumble. Remember to warm it up in your oven before eating. Or not.

2. PB&J Bars Trader Joe's Think of a comforting, nostalgic sandwich that you can take with you on-the-go, and that's what Trader Joe's PB&J Bars are. They're made with a sweet and chewy "bread," cut into squares, and then mixed in with rolled oats, peanut flour, peanut butter, and brown rice syrup. Once you get to the center, you'll taste the sweet strawberry jelly filling. Annnnd I'm drooling.

3. Southwest Chicken Quesadillas Trader Joe's Joe is a genius when it comes to taking things you love and making them a cinch to prepare, and that's exactly what he did with Southwest Chicken Quesadillas. The flour tortilla filling is a mixture of pepper Jack and Monterey Jack cheeses, then delicious, juicy, amazing chicken, bell peppers, corn, black beans, spinach, mild jalapeño, and Mexican spices that are going to make your taste buds do cartwheels. After heating them in the oven, you're all set. This is next level comfort food.

4. Raspberry Macaron Cake Trader Joe's At one point, the Raspberry Macaron Cake was discontinued, but Joe heard our cries and decided to bring it back. They use light vanilla cream and whole raspberries that go between moist, almond macaron biscuits, then ground dried coconut and sprinkle it on top. It's a fairly small cake, perfect for two (or a hungry one).

5. Ricotta & Lemon Zest Ravioli Trader Joe's Made by Trader Joe's Italian partner, the Ricotta & Lemon Zest Ravioli is tender, pasta pockets shaped like sunflowers and stuffed with a scrumptious filling. They mix fresh ricotta cheese, salt, butter, Sicilian lemon zest, and breadcrumbs, for an orgasmic combination of flavors. Since they're medium-sized, cooking them only takes a few minutes. Win.

6. Focaccia Bread With Roasted Tomato & Parmesan Trader Joe's When you hear the word "focaccia," don't you automatically think of warmth and comfort? Me too. And Joe's Focaccia Bread With Roasted Tomato and Parmesan doesn't disappoint. The bread is baked in a stone hearth oven, so it forms an outer crisp on the crust without losing the soft texture on the inside. Each loaf has roasted tomatoes and a generous amount of grated parmesan cheese, and every single bite will remind you of the beautiful Italian countryside.

7. Mac And Cheese Bites Trader Joe's Trader Joe's improved their Mac and Cheese Bites by making them even cheesier than what you remember. Yes, cheesier! They took the blend of the traditional mac and cheese and added cream cheese, pecorino romano, and Monterey Jack. The bites are thinner and crispier this time, with a panko-style breading. Eat all the bites.

8. Soft Baked Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies Trader Joe's Joe's Soft Baked Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies are made with creamy, comforting peanut butter, dry roasted peanuts, and peanut oil, to make them the nuttiest of all the nutty cookies. With a melt-in-your-mouth, chewy, and soft texture, get ready for a party in your mouth. The generous amount of chocolate chip chunks in every cookie doesn't hurt, either.