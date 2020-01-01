If you suffer from a flakey scalp, you are not alone. Dandruff is super common among women and men, and annoyingly enough, can be difficult to treat. But if you're armed with the right tools, you can get rid of your shedding scalp. These 9 dandruff brushes are here to help you combat those pesky flakes while in the shower. In fact, you may have already seen these brushes in store and not realized it yet. These little contraptions seem to be all the rage when it comes to helping combat dry, flaky skin and dandruff, and as an added bonus, they're also affordable.

While dandruff shampoo is typically the first route people take to get rid of the dryness on their scalp, it's definitely not the only option. In fact, there are even home remedies for dandruff that contain all-natural, mostly household ingredients. If you're not interested in going the DIY route though, there's also tons of other, simple ways to help your scalp recover from a bout with dandruff. Whether it's doing a hot oil treatment or reevaluating your diet, there's a way to stop dandruff that's right for everyone.

One effective way, though, seems to be using dandruff brushes or shampoo brushes. These in-shower tools help break up flakes and wash them right out of your hair.

1. Traditional Brush

Scalpmaster Shampoo Brush, $3.92, Amazon

Dandruff brushes are typically silicon, and this is the perfect example of a classic brush.

2. Vinyl Brush

Marvy Shampoo Brush and Scalp Invigorator, $7.58, Amazon

This vinyl brush seems like it's plenty sturdy for a scalp massage.

3. Exfoliating Brush

AquaPalm Shampoo Brush/Scalp Massager, $3.99, Bed, Bath, and Beyond

Exfoliate your scalp with this brush.

4. Electric Dandruff Brush

Vitagoods Scalp Massaging Shampoo Brush, $20.80, Wal-Mart

This electric powered brush will definitely be able to massage the dryness away.

5. Anti-Static Brush

Denman Be-Bop Massage Brush, $5, Amazon

Not only is this a great dandruff brush, but it also helps prevent static.

6. Handled Brush

Fuller Brush 460 Scalp Massage & Shampoo Brush, $15.99, Amazon

If you want something with a better grip, this dandruff brush with a handle may be for you.

7. Dry Brush

Beyond 100 Naturals Dry Scalp Bamboo Paddle Brush for Hair Detangler, Dandruff Scalp, $15.95, Amazon

If you're seeking a dry option, this will be a good bet.

8. Soft Bristle

Soft Pocket Palm Brush, $5.23, Amazon

With softer bristles, this brush will get the job done but be a bit more gentle.

9. Colorful Options

So Beauty Hair Shampoo Massage Brush, $1.92, Amazon

While these brushes are similar to others, their colorful hues are too good to pass up.

If you're looking for an affordable, easy way to combat those pesky flakes, definitely try one of these dandruff brushes. At the very least they'll help treat your scalp to a relaxing massage.