Bustle

9 Best Hair Masks To Use When You Can’t Make It To The Salon

By Rebecca Fearn
Shutterstock

Want to know the only silver lining I am currently trying to hold onto? That staying inside and not really going anywhere means not styling my hair, and being able to give it a rest from heat and product. Because of this, I am also using the opportunity to really hair mask the heck out of my locks to let it get back to its previous, hopefully healthy state. This may sound trivial, but maintaining small little goals and victories such as this have never been more important to our wellbeing. And these nine best hair masks will help you join in with me, if you so choose.

I've tried lots of hair masks over the years, and there are a few that have really stood out to me and stayed with me. I've found that the pricer the better doesn't really apply here, and there are plenty of brilliant budget masks under £10. In saying that, I've also chucked in a few more expensive formulas I think are total bomb.

From Philip Kingley's bestselling scalp mask to Olaplex and Bleach London, here are the best hair masks to get your hands on right now, so you can use this time to give your hair that extra TLC it truly deserves.

Living Proof Restore Mask Treatment
£37
|
M&S
A huge tub of thick, luxurious formula, which is powered by Living Proof's patented moisture-controlling molecule and tucuma seed butter.
Philip Kingsley Flaky Itchy Scalp Mask
£19
|
Marks & Spencer
Healthy hair begins with a healthy scalp, and Philip Kingsley are the experts. This mask targets dry skin and prevents itchiness and unpleasant flaking.
Olaplex No.3 Hair Protector
£26
|
LookFantastic
While not a traditional hair mask as such, you can't talk about amazing hair masks without mentioning Olaplex. The brand's unique bond-building technology is unlike any other treatment, and is designed to be used before shampooing. A must for those who colour their hair.
Super Healthy Hair Repair Treatment
£5.57
|
Beauty Pie
Designed for really damaged hair, this works to strengthen the bonds and elasticity of hair. It only needs to be left on for between two and five minutes after shampooing, meaning you don't have to hang around in your shower for ages.
Bleach London Reincarnation Mask
£6.99
|
Superdrug
Constantly mentioned on 'best of' lists, this is one of the best hair masks out there for under £10. As it's created by a brand that encourages experimental colour, you know you can trust this tube for helping over-coloured, dry, damaged locks.
Coco & Eve Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque
£15.90
|
Cult Beauty
This is a truly lovely mask, which harnesses the power of raw virgin coconut from Bali, along with fig essence, shea butter, and argan oil. It's deeply conditioning, and even comes with a cute little pink brush, which is gentle yet effective on wet hair.
Cantu Deep Treatment Masque For Natural Hair
£7.99
|
Feel Unique
Great for afro hair, this formula penetrates deep into the hair shaft to repair heat-damaged and dry locks. It uses pure shea butter, and avoids any harsh ingredients that'll just do more harm than good.
Oribe Gold Lust Transformative Masque
£62.50
|
Space NK
This may sound like a lot for a hair mask, but trust me, it's truly golden just as its name suggests. It smells amazing, has a silky smooth texture, and leaves locks looking noticeably smoother and shinier after the first use.
Kristin Ess Strand Healing Reconstructive Moisture Mask
£17
|
Boots
This little wonder is great for detangling, so apply it in the shower and brush it through with a wet brush or wide-toothed comb. It has a lightweight texture despite being super nourishing, so opt for this if you want something that doesn't feel too heavy.