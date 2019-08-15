Turning off is hard AF. Whether it's turning off your phone, your computer, or, of course, your mind. In a world filled with a gazillion distractions — both external and internal — it can be so difficult to find stillness in your mind, and meditation can feel like an impossible task. However, these very modern problems have very modern solutions. And these solutions are more on the accessible side than, say, an expensive class. Because the best UK meditation apps are available for you to take with you everywhere, and are a fantastic way to train your brain to switch off from time to time.

The good thing about getting on board with meditations apps is that they make taking time for yourself not only super flexible, meaning it can to suit your schedule, but also super affordable. And, even though some of the apps may come with a small price tag, tools to help you gain peace of mind are the best investment you'll make all year. Trust me. Investing in yourself and your mental health is just about as priceless as it gets.

The apps listed below utilise all kinds of methods, including guided meditation, special sounds to chill you out, and even trackers to show how your practice is getting along. Before you know it you'll be making meditation and mindfulness a part of your daily routine.

1. Beeja Beeja describes itself as the next generation meditation app. It was created by Will Williams, founder of World Meditation Day and author of The Effortless Mind. What makes Beeja stand out from the crowd is that it doesn't encourage a reliance on tech. It encourages its users to become the type of meditators who can go it on their own. And all within 30 days. As well as that, Beeja claims to help its community to better understand their emotions and to boost an all-over feeling of wellbeing. Download here

2. Calm The Calm app contains a stonking 100 guided meditations. These meditations are designed in order to lower your stress levels, reduce anxiety, and improve your sleep. Which is just about the dreamiest combo ever. They even have super sweet sleep stories that are designed to help you fall into a lovely deep slumber. If that's not enough, they also provide you with physical stretches and exercises to aid in tension release from your tired body. Download here

3. Headspace If it's good enough for Emma Watson, it's good enough for me. This British made app is a super easy and straight forward way to look at meditation and mindfulness. Which might be suited to those who find the more spiritual stuff a bit tough to swallow. The app offers exercises that can range from three, five, or ten+ minutes, allowing you to work it around your busy schedule. Download here

4. Aura: Meditation & Mindfulness Another app offering guided meditations available in various lengths. So you can start at super short, few-minute-long meditations and work up to longer ones. Aura also has a selection of short stories to help you escape out of your mind and into another world. Which is fairly invaluable if you ask me. They even have a gratitude journal to catalogue all the great things in your life to appreciate. Download here

5. 10% Happier This app from Dan Harris is based on his best-selling book of the same name. It provides heaps of thought-provoking talks from some of the brightest folk on the planet. If that wasn't enough, it also has guided sessions and practical exercises from super smart people like writers, neuroscientists, and more. The sessions involved in the app are quite broad and diverse and will teach you all of the benefits that meditation provides your brain. And even how to be more compassionate. Which everyone could do with am I right? Download here

6. Buddhify Buddhify is a very unique meditation app, as it tailors itself to whatever activity you are up to. In other words, you can point to how you're feeling or what you're doing, and the app will provide a useful meditation for that. So if you're feeling blue and headed off for a walk, there's a meditation for that. Or for falling asleep happy. Or waking up a bit tired. You have so many options and opportunities to get your meditation on. Download here

7. Insight According to their website, Insight is the largest free library of guided meditations out there with more than 25,000 titles. Which speaks for itself, really. With 250,000 five star reviews, there's no denying this one is something worth giving a go. Download here

8. Breethe: Sleep & Meditation This app offers meditation classes you can take over the week. The idea is to learn the basics of the skill while also offering lots of different breathing exercises to chill you the eff out. The main focus of this app is sleep related, so super good for those battling insomnia. Download here

9. The Mindfulness App One of the most accessible on this list, there is a very good spread of different meditation tracks on The Mindfulness App. For those who like narrated meditations, you can select one with a voice over, but this app also understands that people often prefer not to have someone speaking while they're trying to chill. Which is fair enough. Download here