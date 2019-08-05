Bustle

9 Best Mini Bags To Help You Have Your Cutest Summer Yet

By Lauren Sharkey
Are micro bags ridiculous, or a genius invention? Who really knows? But whatever you think, they're not going anywhere anytime soon — especially because almost every style has been given the teeny tiny treatment. There are backpacks and saddle bags, bucket bags and satchels, and even a retro design or two. Below are some of the cutest mini bags on the market right now.

You could blame French designer Jacquemus for the current trend. In 2018, he launched the minuscule Le Chiquito bag. But if you thought that was small, wait till you get a look at the Mini Le Chiquito. With a length of just two inches, per the Guardian, it can't even store a credit card. Parody or not, people still fell in love with it.

Thankfully, the high street hasn't gone quite that small. Yet. The bags offered up by your favourite affordable retailers are still big enough to store your essentials, but only your essentials. So if you're a hoarder, you might want to change your habits before investing in the following look.

Since these bags are smaller, they tend to come cheaper; a welcome message for your dwindling bank balance. But try not to go overboard with the purchasing. Buy only what you need and, when you're done, sell or gift your micro style to someone else.

Here's a few styles to lust after.

1. The Phone-Holder

Tourist Satchel
£19.99
|
Reserved
If all you need is your card, phone, and keys, this teeny tiny upright satchel is ideal.

2. The Festival Favourite

Neon Zadie Mini Backpack
£26
£13
|
Skinnydip
Looking for the ultimate festival accessory? Search no more for this vibrant pink Skinnydip backpack is the one.

3. The Posh One

Croc Effect Mini Bag
£25.99
|
Mango
This sharp, sophisticated style can be held by its mini handle or by the handy shoulder strap.

4. The Casual Choice

Cindy Lime Mini Cross Body Bag
£18
|
Topshop
In the mood for a lightweight cross body bag? Topshop have just the one, available in either on-trend lime green or classic brown. Plus, the strap is detachable.

5. The Dainty Type

Off White Faux Pearl Beaded Bag
£29.99
£15
|
New Look
Handpicked by Rochelle Humes for a new season edit, this super cute pearl bag is just the thing to take on a summer picnic.

6. The Statement Piece

Leopard Micro Mini Grab Bag
£10
£5
|
Boohoo
This micro leopard print bag will make a real statement, no matter where you take it.

7. The One That Fits More Than You Think

Grey Snake Top Handle Mini Bucket Bag
£20
£8
|
Missguided
Do you know what's better than a bucket bag? A mini bucket bag. With a muted snakeskin print, this will easily be your new summer companion.

8. The Super Smart Style

Leather Mini City Bag
£49.99
|
Zara
A little pricier than the rest, this fluffy leather bag is definitely worth the cost. And it comes with a delicate gold chain for those days when you just can't be bothered to carry it.

9. The Retro Classic

Micro '90s Bag In Croc
£15
|
ASOS
Even the saddle bag beloved by influencers everywhere has been given the mini treatment. As with most of these styles, it comes with a practical and removable strap.

