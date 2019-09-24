Bustle

9 Best Shackets For Autumn 2019, Because They're The Ideal Lightweight Layer

By Lauren Sharkey
H&M, & Other Stories

The fashion industry has a lot going for it, but one thing it's missing more of is hybrid garments. A term usually used for cars, it refers to anything that's a mixture of two separate elements. Boots that double up as trousers were a thing for a while, and now we have the shacket. Part shirt, part jacket, this design is ideal for light layering when the weather gets cooler. And thanks to the high street, there's plenty of shackets to buy right now.

Unsurprisingly, shackets have been seen on plenty of influencers looking to find a stylish way to beat the autumn chill. Many have showcased H&M's checked catwalk copy. Others have opted for chic belted versions, popping brights, and even old-school military styles.

Shackets aren't just versatile in their design. They're versatile in their styling too. Pair one with retro jeans and cowboy boots and you're onto a winner. Or try one over a floaty dress to reminisce about summers gone by while remaining toasty warm. Do it up or leave it undone. The finishing touch is entirely up to you. And when temperatures really drop, simply throw a thicker coat on over the top.

Here are some of the best affordable, adaptable shackets around.

1. The Checked Dream

Herringbone Weave Shirt Jacket
£29.99
|
H&M
Crafted partially from recycled polyester, this conscious shacket features a cosy lumberjack print. Available in UK size 8 to 22.

2. The Vintage Look

Wool Blend Belted Overshirt Jacket
£165
|
& Other Stories
Shine bright in this super warm belted style. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

3. The Military Style

Curves Khaki Utility Shacket
£32.99
|
New Look
Seamlessly work the utility vibe into your autumn 2019 wardrobe thanks to this tough pocketed look. Available in UK size 18 to 30.

4. The Belted Choice

Rust Belt Shacket
£65
|
Topshop
For a lightweight layer that will go with anything, try this rust-hued shacket. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

5. The Look-At-Me Print

Plaid Utility Jacket
£65
|
Monki
This checked jacket features hidden buttons for a slightly smarter finish. Available in UK size 4 to 20.

6. The Super Simple Option

Plus Pocket Detail Wool Look Shacket
£35
£14
|
Boohoo
This sophisticated zip-up style was made for the office. Available in UK size 16 to 24.

7. The Luxe Fabric

Pink Cord Cropped Shacket
£35
|
River Island
If you hadn't noticed, pink is still in for autumn. For a subtle take on the shade, look to River Island's cropped cord silhouette. Available in UK size 6 to 16.

8. The Designer One

Tommy Jeans Sherpa Lined Shirt Jacket
£130
|
Tommy Hilfiger
Lined with fleecy sherpa, you'll never want to take this branded shacket off. Available in UK size 4 to 14.

9. The Long-Lasting Pattern

Khaki Camouflage Shacket
£42
|
Miss Selfridge
Camo isn't going anywhere, making this shacket a truly long-lasting purchase. Available in UK size 4 to 16.

Perfect for any transitional period, right?