The Best Patterned Coats To Pick Up RN, Because Print Makes For A Kickass Winter Wardrobe

By Lauren Sharkey
Zara, Jakke, Missguided

If you don't have a good winter coat sorted, you are not alone. With the temperature going up and down more often than the nation's desire for Brexit, it's easy to view a coat as an item for the future. However, it's worth sourcing one right now before all the good designs go forever. While plain styles will never leave the fashion landscape, printed looks couldn't be more in. (And who's to say you can't wear camo or snakeskin for years to come?) Below, the best patterned coats to invest in this season.

Almost every single print is available on the high street right now. There's bold floral looks, subtle checks and tartans, and fierce animal-inspired styles, including tiger, leopard, and snake. Not to mention candy cane-type designs straight from Willy Wonka's factory. If you're looking for a super loud look, opt for the latter. But if you prefer your prints to be on the less noticeable side, there's plenty more to suit.

Coat silhouettes are also going from one end of the scale to the other. Chic fitted styles made for the office sit alongside super relaxed, oversized looks, fluffy faux fur is sold next to eco-friendly raincoat material, and below-the-knee lengths meet cropped jacket styles.

Whether you want an incredibly warm steal to brave the winter cold or a coat to spruce up last year's autumnal wardrobe, the following patterned looks will serve you well.

1. Leopard Print Never Dies

Plus Size Leopard Print Oversized Teddy Coat
£65
|
Missguided
Cosy up in this super fluffy (and slightly fearsome) coat. Available in UK size 16 to 26.

2. Willy Wonka's Fave

Katie Pink Stripe Faux Fur Coat
£220
|
Jakke
Nothing will stand out in your wardrobe more than this candy cane coat. It may be pricey, but you'll love it forever. Available in UK size 6 to 14.

3. A Classic Check

Plus Red Tartan Check Longline Coat
£85
|
River Island
Tartan is a winter classic. Jazz up a neutral look with River Island's warm longline style. Available in UK size 18 to 28.

4. A Jungle Waterproof

Ganni Tiger Print Raincoat
£230
|
Net-a-Porter
Crafted from biodegradable fabric, this lightweight tiger-striped raincoat is as ethical as it is stylish. Available in UK size 6 to 16.

5. A Combo Look

Manon Baptiste Faux Fur Trim Jacket
£166
|
Navabi
Tropical birds and deep red flowers combine to create this opulent coat, lavishly finished with a faux fur trim. Available in UK size 14 to 26.

6. A Retro Print

Oversized Jacquard Coat
£79.99
|
Zara
Invest in the matching houndstooth trousers for a super statement look this winter. Available in UK size 6 to 12.

7. A Fresh Trench

Elvi Premium Floral Print Trench Coat
£92
£65
|
Navabi
The trench coat has been reinvigorated thanks to Elvi's fresh monochromatic floral design. Available in UK size 16 to 24.

8. A Reptilian Steal

Curve Snake Mac
£70
£35
|
ASOS
Snakeskin is the mega print of the season. If you're not sure how to inject it into your autumn/winter wardrobe, try a touch of the scaly look with a coat. Available in UK size 16 to 30.

9. A Streetwear Take

Pile Jacket
£19.99
|
H&M
This super soft coat is ideal for morning walks and chilly evenings. And for hiding in plain sight, of course. Available in UK size 6 to 22.

Good luck choosing just one.