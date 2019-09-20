If you don't have a good winter coat sorted, you are not alone. With the temperature going up and down more often than the nation's desire for Brexit, it's easy to view a coat as an item for the future. However, it's worth sourcing one right now before all the good designs go forever. While plain styles will never leave the fashion landscape, printed looks couldn't be more in. (And who's to say you can't wear camo or snakeskin for years to come?) Below, the best patterned coats to invest in this season.

Almost every single print is available on the high street right now. There's bold floral looks, subtle checks and tartans, and fierce animal-inspired styles, including tiger, leopard, and snake. Not to mention candy cane-type designs straight from Willy Wonka's factory. If you're looking for a super loud look, opt for the latter. But if you prefer your prints to be on the less noticeable side, there's plenty more to suit.

Coat silhouettes are also going from one end of the scale to the other. Chic fitted styles made for the office sit alongside super relaxed, oversized looks, fluffy faux fur is sold next to eco-friendly raincoat material, and below-the-knee lengths meet cropped jacket styles.

Whether you want an incredibly warm steal to brave the winter cold or a coat to spruce up last year's autumnal wardrobe, the following patterned looks will serve you well.