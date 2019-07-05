The sun is shining, people are outside socialising, everything is bright and sparkly. Perfect time for organised fun, talking to people, being in uncomfortable social situations, and peeing in porta loos. Oh sugar have I lost you? Do you actually find solace in alone time, chill moments, listening to really dark stuff, and kind of scaring the eff out of yourself? Yay me too! Well don't you worry because if you are thus inclined there are so many good true crime podcasts on iTunes and I'm about the list all the best.

Guys, there are actually so many options to slip into a true crime world and escape the hell that is other people. Or, like many true crime fans, to connect with others over this creepy AF interest. You are not alone babes, there are in fact many like you.

Speaking to the Huffpost, Amanda Vicary, an associate professor of psychology at Illinois Wesleyan University shared the reasoning behind people being super fascinated by the genre: "By learning about murders — who is more likely to be a murderer, how do these crimes happen, who are the victims, etc. — people are also learning about ways to prevent becoming a victim themselves."

So babe, you aren't sick, you're normal. So prepare to be entertained AF and also a little scared.

1. 'My Favourite Murder' The godmother of all true crime podcasts, this really is the creme de la creme. Hosted by true crime aficionados and comedians Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, this one is the highlight of a lot of peoples weeks. OK, well mine anyhow. They have one long episode and one 'minisode' per week, and combine comedy and murder in a way they only can. The pair also speak a lot about mental health and being a woman, and, of course, they engage in the kind of rambling that makes you feel like you are their BFFs. Listen here

2. 'Man In The Window' From the LA Times, Man In The Window looks at a series of crimes that held a vice-like grip on California for many decades, and investigates the life of the man who stands accused of them. "He was a spectral figure whose first killings involved dogs," the synopsis reads. "Over the course of two decades of burglaries, animal killings, rapes and, finally, murders, he was called by many names ... most famously, the Golden State Killer. More than 40 years passed before investigators concluded it was the work of one man." Listen here

3. 'Bear Brook' The reviews on this one speak for themselves. With 6.9K reviews, and a score of 4.9 stars, you know you're in for something good with Bear Brook. Not only is this podcast very dark, sad, and truly mind boggling, but it's also an interesting look into the dawn of DNA being used to solve cases. As the synopsis explains, this is "the cold case that changed the way murders will be investigated forever." Prepare for a lot of "WTFs?!" and a deep dive into a case like no other. Listen here

4. 'Jensen & Holes: The Murder Squad' In this podcast, Paul Holes, a retired cold case investigator, Billy Jensen, true crime investigative journalist, come together to create audio magic. In Murder Squad, Hole and Jensen look at cold cases and mysterious murderers. They re-examine infamous crimes and even enlist listeners to help them with their investigations. As the synoposis explains, "[e]ach week listeners ride shotgun as Holes and Jensen attempt to solve the crime using a variety of methods, from old-fashioned detective work to advanced technologies including familial DNA searches, social media geotargeting, and maybe most important — the skills of their listeners who send in tips and theories, becoming active members of The Murder Squad." Yes guys, an actual web sleuthing opportunity beyond all opportunities. Listen here

5. 'Once Upon A Crime' Another female-led true crime podcast that will have you tuning in for every. single. episode. Esther Ludlow's research is so detailed that you really feel you're learning everything there is the learn about the crimes covered her, which include "kidnappings, murders, mysterious disappearances, serial killers, and celebrity crimes." Ludlow's passion for the topic comes across in every word, which only enhances the listening experience. Listen here

6. 'Who The Hell Is Hamish?' The story of conman Hamish Watson, who managed to swindle "a handful of victims out of more than $7m," as the synopsis explains. "But these crimes are just the final pages in a resume too thick to staple; for decades he's duped victims in the US, Canada, Britain, Hong Kong and Australia," the synopsis continues. "How did he do it? How did he evade authorities around the world for so long and what's he done with all those tens of millions of dollars he stole?" Hearing how people fell under his spell is about as shocking as you can get. You simply won't believe what you're hearing on Who The Hell Is Hamish? Listen here

7. 'Unresolved' This podcast looks at unsolved cases and, OMG, some of them will really leave you scratching your head. Seriously, I have actually been kept up at night worrying. Unresolved covers all the true-crime bases, from assassination, abduction, and murder to more unusual cases such as phantoms on the freeway and sinister Reddit accounts. This is the kind of podcast that will lead you right down a sleuthing rabbit hole. You have been warned. Listen here

8. 'They Walk Among Us' The UK's very own mish mash of horrific crimes and criminals. Host Benjamin Fitton has one of the most soothing voices in audio. Like, seriously. He guides listeners steadily through each case, detail by detail, leaving no stone unturned. And, at the end, there's a very helpful "where are they now?" section to bring you up to date with where cases currently stand. Listen here

9. 'Done Disappeared' So this one is a little left field. Done Disappeared is basically a spoof of all of the above podcasts — and then some. People who enjoy true crime will be super amused by the perfectly on-point tasing of music, storylines, interviews, and adverts. The adverts actually kill me. Not one to listen to in public if you are worried about laughing out loud really loudly. Listen here