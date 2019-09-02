The vegan diet has been referred to as a fad or trend in the past. However the proof is in the (vegan) pudding when it comes to the sales of vegan products. And nope I don't mean good old fashioned fruit, veg, and pulses — I mean all kinds of delicious food. And, where it was once virtually impossible to get a decent vegetarian dish — let alone a vegan one — while eating out, high street eateries are now stocking more and more options for all dietary requirements. So, here are the best restaurants for vegan options in the UK. I mean, seriously, even if you aren't someone who only eats plant based, you'll probably still want to chow down on the dishes on offer at these places.

More and more people are now opting for cruelty-free food and, IMO, it's about time. According to the Guardian, statistics have shown that orders for vegan takeaways increased by 388% between 2016 and 2018. So, really, any company would be pretty dumb to not jump on that vegan wagon and get to providing food worth making a trip for.

Below are 9 of the best UK restaurants for vegans and those prefer a plant-based diet.

1. Gourmet Burger Kitchen A burger place may not be the first place you think of when looking for vegan food joints, but hang a fang on this juicy delight and you'll see what I mean. The Californian burger has a patty is made of a sumptuous pan-fried bean mix, and is topped with vegan Cheddar, heaps of smashed avocado, vegan harissa mayo, paprika onions, house relish, and of course crispy AF salad. And this isn't the only delicious meat-free burger on offer. Oh no. In fact, they have a whole section of their menu dedicated to vegetarian and vegan options. The Jack-in-a-bun, for example, has a handmade butternut squash and quinoa patty full with beetroot mayo, Korean pulled jackfruit, pickled onions, and rocket. Why would you even consider meat when these are available? Find your nearest restaurant here

2. Carluccio's Carluccio's Veganesca is an absolute dream; a vegan twist on one of the most classic and simply delicious pastas in the world. The sauce is made up of capers, olives, tomato, chilli, raisins, and garlic. Look, I know the raisins part sounds effed up ,but really it's so lush. In lieu Parmesan they provide an ingenious topping of crispy wild garlic and herb breadcrumbs, toasted hazelnuts, walnuts, and pine nuts. Which adds that extra punch and crunch to your pasta. The Carluccio's menu can be filtered by 'Vegan' online, meaning it's easy to choose your meal ahead of your visit (and, let's face it, who doesn't love scrolling through the menu of the place they're going during a boring work day?). These people know their way around a good vegetable, so take a look ASAP. Find your nearest restaurant here

3. Leon Sorry hold up, I just drooled on my keyboard. Leon's jack wings are delicious little bites of heaven that are not only vegan but also gluten free. A double win for some. A perfect naughty nibble, the wings are made up of jackfruit coated in melted vegan cheese and a gluten-free crumb. Their Caribbean Plantain Curry, Brazilian Black Bean, and Vegan Sweet Potato Falafel Hot Box are great lunchtime options, and the Love Burger (a beetroot soya patty topped with their signature burger sauce, mustard mayo, tomatoes, pickles, and vegan cheese) is a delightful treat. Find your nearest restaurant here

4. Wagamama Wagamama's vegan menu is more extensive than most. Doing exactly what it says on the tin, their vegan katsu curry is all about that crispy vegan fillet, perfectly sticky rice, and rich spicy katsu sauce. YUM. Alternatively, there's a whole host of noodle dishes you can choose from (IMO, udon's the way to go) or a cheeky soup or curry may be the way to go. Pair your main dish with the edamame, bang bang cauliflower, and yasai steamed gyoza and you're in for a tasty evening. Find your nearest restaurant here

5. Pizza Hut Did you know that your local naughty pizza place is totally there for you when it comes to plant-based delights? Take the floor Pizza Hut, you've nailed it with this one. Made with creamy Violife Vegan Ch**se, BBQ jackfruit, peppers, red onions, sweetcorn and a BBQ drizzle, their Vegan BBQ Jack n Cheese pizza is kind of to die for. If you're looking for something a bit more parred back, their Vegan Margherita is also a good option. Get in my belly right this moment. Find your nearest restaurant here

6. Bella Italia Bella Italia are pretty good when it comes to catering for their vegan customers, and they recently launched 20 new vegan options to their menu, and they all sound delicious. Pasta, pizza, and burgers are all on offer here and, if you're in the mood for something sweet, yheir cookie dough al forno is available in vegan form. It's filled fresh from the oven, served with vegan vanilla gelato and caramel sauce. AKA the dream. Find your nearest restaurant here

7. Café Rouge Eating vegan needn't be difficult in this French establishment. Their pea and mint risotto will make you positively scream with excitement. A delicious mixture of baby spinach, courgette, green beans, and sun dried tomatoes. Best served with a crispy rose. Then there's the vegetable tagine, served with spiced coriander couscous, almonds, and coriander chutney. I can hear your salivating from here. And, at Café Rouge, there's not one but TWO vegan burgers on offer: the spicy chickpea burger and one from the much-adored Moving Mountains. Find your nearest restaurant here

8. Las Iguanas Who doesn't love tacos? And Las Iguanas' Jackfruit Tinga Tacos are next level. Eff pulled pork, jackfruit is where it's at. And this jackfruit is cooked to perfection in a delectable beetroot chipotle sauce, topped with a creamy AF avocado aioli. All wrapped up in your choice of either grilled corn or grilled blue corn tortillas. Good news for my fellow gluten intolerant types, there are GF options. Perfect. Las Iguanas' nachos are also available with vegan cheese, so you can start your meal right with an absolute classic. And, for dessert, may I suggest the mango sorbet or the coconut ice cream to cool you down after the heaps of hot sauce I imagine you're piling on your tacos. Find your nearest restaurant here