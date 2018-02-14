9 'Black Panther' Quotes That'll Stay With You Long After You Leave Wakanda

"Wakanda forever." That's the first quote from Black Panther (costume designer: Ruth E. Carter) that has resonated with the millions of people who can't wait for the movie's Feb. 16 release. If you check Twitter, it's hard to ignore all of the people repeating the line, which Okoye (Danai Gurira) proudly proclaims in one of the Black Panther trailers. It's just one of the many great Black Panther quotes that will stay with audiences for a long time after they walk out of the movie theater. That is, if they can get into the movie theater, since Black Panther has sold more advance tickets than any other Marvel film, according to IndieWire.

"Anticipation" doesn't even capture what tons of people are feeling about Black Panther, as the movie is already being lauded as a revolutionary film that represents Africa in a completely new way. The film stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa or the Black Panther, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, Letitia Wright as the brilliant princess Shuri, and more. Each of these characters is profoundly powerful and talented in their own ways. Black Panther will most likely not look like anything you've ever seen before, but the appearances are only part of it, as it has some of the most hilarious and empowering lines of any Marvel movie ever. These are some of the best quotes — besides "Wakanda forever," of course.

1 "You get to decide what kind of king you are going to be." Marvel/YouTube Nyong'o's character, Nakia, gives T'Challa some great advice that should probably apply to everyone's lives.

2 "Yay, another white boy to fix." Marvel/YouTube Shuri, T'Challa's super-genius little sister, says this cutting line that will have the audience cheering.

3 "You are a good man, with a good heart. And it's hard for a good man to be a king." Giphy The movie feels like an allegory for the current state of the world.

4 "Well, you brought quite the entourage, do you have a mixtape coming out?" Giphy People will probably be quoting this hilarious line for their friends for years to come.

5 "You haven't seen anything yet." Giphy This one is another Shuri quote, as she is the brains behind Black Panther's vibranium suit that allows him to be basically invincible.

6 "You're telling me that the king of a Third World country runs around in a bulletproof cat suit?" Giphy It seems like a tongue-in-cheek joke when Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) says this line, as Wakanda is the most technologically advanced (fictional) country on Earth.

7 "I have seen gods fly. I have seen men build weapons that I couldn't even imagine. I have seen aliens drop from the sky. But I have never seen anything like this." Giphy Ross knows his superheroes, and with this quote, he perfectly articulates just how special Black Panther is.

8 "Guns, so primitive." Giphy Okoye says this awesome line while she drives around with Nakia as someone shoots at them. The bullets can't penetrate the vibranium car that the two women are driving, so of course they laugh at the outdated weapon.

9 "We are home." Giphy Okoye says this as she flies into Wakanda, and it might mean a lot to some audiences who identify deeply with the film's themes.