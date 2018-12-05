The holidays are upon us, which means it's time to come together with your family and friends to celebrate the joys of the season. Of course, as you gather with your loved ones, your Instagram is going to be filling up with photos of your festivities — the food, the pets, the gifts, the family togetherness.

And of course, any holiday photo needs a fantastic caption to match. Your Insta caption is like the star atop the Christmas tree, the glow of Rudolph's nose, or that old silk hat they placed on Frosty's head; it gives just the right touch of magic to make a good photo extraordinary.

You don't need any sort of miracle to find the perfect caption for your photos. All you need is a great literary quote. After all, literature has taught readers so much about family, friendship, love, gratitude, generosity and all the other wonderful things that make the holiday season a joyous occasion. This is a time of giving, and what better way to celebrate that spirit than by sharing beautiful pieces of writing with your followers.

Tis the season to 'gram. Here are nine literary quotes that will make the perfect addition to your holiday Instagram game.

"It is a fair, even-handed, noble adjustment of things, that while there is infection in disease and sorrow, there is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor.” Giphy ― Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol

"Home wasn't a set house, or a single town on a map. It was wherever the people who loved you were, whenever you were together. Not a place, but a moment, and then another, building on each other like bricks to create a solid shelter that you take with you for your entire life, wherever you may go.” Giphy ― Sarah Dessen, What Happened to Goodbye

"Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can't see." Giphy — Chris Van Allsburg, The Polar Express

"Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn't before. What if Christmas, he thought, doesn't come from a store. What if Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.” Giphy ― Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

"Summer friends will melt away like summer snows, but winter friends are friends forever.” Giphy ― George R.R. Martin, A Feast for Crows

"He did not consider if or how or why he loved them. They were just love: they were the first evidence he ever had of love, and they would be the last confirmation of love when everything else fell away.” Giphy ― Zadie Smith, On Beauty

"The rooms were very still while the pages were softly turned and the winter sunshine crept in to touch the bright heads and serious faces with a Christmas greeting." Giphy – Louisa May Alcott, Little Women

"After a good dinner one can forgive anybody, even one’s own relations." Giphy ― Oscar Wilde, A Woman of No Importance

“I wonder if it will be—can be—any more beautiful than this,” murmured Anne, looking around her with the loving, enraptured eyes of those to whom ‘home’ must always be the loveliest spot in the world, no matter what fairer lands may lie under alien stars. Giphy ― L.M. Montgomery, Anne of the Island