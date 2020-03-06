Bustle

9 Books About The History Of Women's Protests

By Lauren Sharkey
With Sunday, March 8 marking International Women's Day, now is the perfect time to update your bookshelf with some feminist titles. Girl boss tomes and quote-filled reads have overtaken the publishing world in recent years, but don't overlook rich writing that explores hard-hitting women's issues. If you're looking to get stuck in, here's a few books to help you learn more about women protesting. After all, it's by returning to the past that we can hope to succeed in the future.

These titles not only chart the history of women's fights, but explore how modern-day women have taken up the torch. From the Suffragettes' militant tactics to Irish women's imprisonment and Indian political movements, you'll learn how women throughout the ages have fuelled fury into tangible action. Contemporary tales of wisdom, meanwhile, delve into the Arab Spring, Russian group Pussy Riot's battle, and the record-breaking 2017 Women's March.

Whether you're part of a pre-existing organisation or dream of setting on the campaign trail alone, the following books will illuminate the many meanings of protesting. Learn from activists' successes and failures, and use their strategies to combat discrimination in your local area and beyond. Because when women band together, they really can change the world.

'Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women's Anger' by Rebecca Traister
£16.99
|
Amazon
Female anger isn't a modern phenomenon. It's been the catalyst for women-led protests throughout history. Here, author Rebecca Traister explores how women in the U.S. have used their fury to fuel political movements and workplace rallies, and pieces together why society still shudders at female rage.
'Rise Up Women!: The Remarkable Lives of the Suffragettes' by Diane Atkinson
£12.99
|
Waterstones
The right to vote in the UK was one of the most important fights in women's history. This campaign tells the tales of the women involved, from those who marched on Downing Street to those who took a more militant approach.
'The Unfinished Revolution: Voices from the Global Fight for Women's Rights'
£16.99
|
Amazon
Over 30 essays from activists, experts, and policymakers feature in this feminist anthology. Turn its pages to soak up the recent history of women's rights campaigns, and to consider new ways to end the maltreatment of half the world's population.
'No Ordinary Women: Irish Female Activists in the Revolutionary Years 1900-1923' by Sinead McCoole
£14.99
£11.99
|
WHSmith
Ireland's revolutionary history can often be forgotten in the nearby UK. But hordes of 20th century Irish women were locked up for their political beliefs and protests. Learn about who they were and what they did to fight for freedom in this vivid read.
'Together We Rise: Behind the Scenes at the Protest Heard Around the World' by the Women's March organisers
£20
£4.31
|
Amazon
The 2017 Women's March, held the day after Donald Trump's inauguration, saw over three million people take to the streets. 'Together We Rise' blends together how women organised the biggest American protest and how the movement spread across the entire globe.
'Words Will Break Cement: The Passion of Pussy Riot' by Masha Gessen
£9.99
£7.89
|
Hive
Eight years ago, five women wearing balaclavas began an impromptu punk performance in a Moscow cathedral. A 40-second song sent three of the women to prison, and transformed their Pussy Riot collective into a global name. Author Masha Gessen takes readers on a journey to understand the importance of this particular Russian protest and the legacy it left behind.
'The Art of Protest' by Jo Rippon
£25
£19.99
|
Amnesty
Navigate the world's protests from the early 20th century up until the modern day, and see just how big of a part women played in not only their own liberation, but the rights of others.
'Fields Of Protest: Women's Movement in India' by Raka Ray
£17.99
|
Amazon
Originally published in 1999, this detailed book dives into women's organisations in India. From battles for safe contraception to the fight for equal education, Raka Ray highlights the many ways women across the country protest, and even the inequality that exists within those movements.
'Freedom Is A Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement' by Angela Y. Davis
£11.99
|
Waterstones
Black feminism and prison abolitionism are just two threads woven into this book. Linking historical examples to modern movements in Palestine, Ferguson, and beyond, Angela Y. Davis sends a strong message about human freedom. (Naturally, women play a central role.)