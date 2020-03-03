March 8, 2020 is International Women's Day and while it's rooted in activism and advancing equality, there isn't any one "correct" way to celebrate it. In fact, sometimes one of the most important things you can do is educate yourself. And if you don't know where to start, there are plenty of podcasts that'll teach you the women's history you didn't learn in school.

International Women's Day was first officially celebrated in 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland. Today, it's recognized in more than 20 countries around the world as "a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women." At the same time, the International Women's Day website points out, it's a call to action to close the gender gap and promote equality. And while taking to the streets to protest is one way to show your support, it's not the only way. To recognize where change is needed, it's also important to understand how women before us helped pave the way. The tidbits of history you might not have known can help inform how to continue moving forward.

Here are 13 podcasts about women's history that you can listen to this International Women's Day and every day after that.

1. The History Chicks The History Chicks covers real and fictional women and the contributions they've made to women's history in general. According to the site's description, "You want to know how the women are remembered, how their legacies live on and how you can learn more. We can do that!" From Cleopatra to Coco Chanel, you get to learn about all the ways they have helped shape society.

2. Stuff Mom Never Told You With new episodes every Wednesday and Friday, Stuff Mom Never Told You gives you the opportunity to learn about feminism and women's history twice a week. The show discusses "what it is to identify as female through research-based discussion around feminism and how it impacts everyday life." You'll hear about NASA's hidden computer women and Nobel Peace Prize winner Wangari Muta Maathai.

3. HERStory On The Rocks HERStory on the Rocks sets up a conversation about women in history the same way that two girlfriends would discuss anything over a chilled drink. The discussions are fun and easy-going but super informative. From talks about the Queen of Sheeba and Sojourner Truth to having young girls discuss the impact Disney princesses had on their lives, it's bound to give you a well-rounded take.

4. The Profess-Hers Podcast The Profess-Hers Podcast features women you may not have necessarily heard of, but have made many contributions to gender equality. From local politicians who have paved the way for others, like Texas Governor Ann Richards, to the history of witches, it covers a variety of women from different backgrounds.

5. Wining About Herstory Wining About Herstory features friends Kelley and Emily who talk about forgotten women in history over a bottle of wine. The podcast's description reads, "Have you ever wondered where all of the women were in your history books? You're not alone!" Anything about women's history you feel like you've missed out on, Wining About Herstory can fill you in.

6. The Other Half: The History of Women Through the Ages The Other Half: The History of Women Through the Ages acknowledges the fact that history is told from a very male-centric perspective and tries to right that wrong by telling the story of "the other half." While oftentimes in history women are dismissed as the wives of powerful men, The Other Half "tells the forgotten and ignored stories of the most powerful and influential women in history."

7. Notorious Women Notorious Women describes itself as "a comedy podcast about history's most notorious women." The hosts will take you back in time to learn about people like Norma McCorvey (the Jane Roe in Roe v. Wade), and sometimes even weave in current topics like coronavirus or commentary on the Oscar-winning film, Parasite.

8. What'sHerName What'sHerName features hosts Dr. Katie Nelson and Professor Olivia Meikle who bring on historians, writers, and scholars to "bring to life the 'lost' women of history." Plus, the show does its best to highlight women who you might not have heard of before. One of the latest episodes, for example, discusses the discovered remains of a Viking woman and what the skeleton revealed about her life.

9. Queens Podcast If you want to learn about all the powerful women of history, Queens Podcast is the route you need to go down. The show focuses on "female rulers throughout history who handled their business and slayed." You'll learn about women like Nefertiti, Marie Laveau, and Empress Wu.

10. Wonder Women Though Wonder Women does focus on "women that time forgot," it also discusses friendships and social issues. You'll learn about the history of the high heel and where the term "hysteria" came from, but it also touches upon adventurous women who have made a name for themselves in history, including Ching Shih, a 19th Century woman pirate leader.

11. Deviant Women You know that well-known quote, "Well-behaved women seldom make history?" Well, that's the basis of Deviant Women. The podcast features women in history who weren't afraid to break the rules no matter how risky it was. One of the podcast's latest episodes features Marie Laveau, a Louisiana Creole practitioner of Voodoo who was also a free woman of color in the late 1800s.

12. The Door History Podcast The Door History Podcast's goal is to "even things out just a little bit" by highlighting important women's history stories in a world that focuses on men. The podcast travels back centuries in time to discuss the different women who set the cogs in motion for today's contemporary idea of feminism. You may not have heard of the podcast's subjects before, but you'll definitely recognize them and their achievements after.