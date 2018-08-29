9 Bug Sprays For Ticks That Actually Work

As we head into prime tick season, it's important to have a strong line of defense against tick-borne illnesses. But if spending a lot of time outside is an important part of your life, you don't necessarily have to change it, you simply have to incorporate a bug spray for ticks that actually works into your life. According to medical professional Dr. Bill Rawls, who battled with chronic Lyme Disease for years, the best way to avoid tick borne illnesses is to avoid ticks altogether. While not all tick bites lead to Lyme Disease, every tick bite does create an opportunity for a variety of harmful microbes to invade your system. With so many sprays, repellants and deterrents, it's hard to know what works, what's a scam, and what's just as harmful to your health as a tick bite.

Of course all anti-tick products say they effectively keep the bugs at bay, but the reality is that not all products are as efficient as they claim. That's why I've taken the time to go through reviews and user ratings to find the bug sprays that people actually swear by. Because when it comes to protecting yourself this tick season, you don't really have room for trial and error. You need to get yourself a spray that you can rely on, and you need to incorporate it into your every day skincare routine. Here are the bug sprays that people stand by:

Top Seller

Sawyer Products Premium Permethrin Clothing Insect Repellent $11 Amazon Users swear that ticks hate this product. You can spray your clothes with it before going outside and trust that ticks that land on you won't last. Plus, it doesn't stain or alter your clothes at all. Buy Now

Au Naturale

doTERRA Outdoor Blend Essential Oil $14 Amazon If you're not into chemicals or heavy duty sprays, this gentle essential oil might smell good to you but smells terrible to bugs. If you're not planning on spending too much time in the woods, but will be picnicking, you'll want to douse yourself in this oil just to be safe. Buy Now

The Organic Stuff

The Serious Stuff

REPEL Tick Defense $5 Amazon People who live in heavily wooded areas with Lyme Disease endemics swear by this spray. They say that after a full day outside, they come home without any ticks on them. Buy Now

The Vegan Stuff

Nantucket Spider Spray $12.50 Amazon This is a highly recommended Deet-free all natural spray. Not only does it repel ticks, but does a good job with spiders and mosquitos, too. Safe for children, clothes and pets. Buy Now

For The Whole Yard

Wondercide Ready-to-Spray Natural Flea Tick Yard Spray $35 Amazon Instead of protecting yourself directly, minimize the tick population in your yard with this heavy duty spray. It will keep fleas and ticks at bay so that you can safely play in your yard during tick season. Buy Now

Wipes

Something Totally Different

Gorgeous Ranch Insect Repellent Band $11 Amazon This method and size is definitely marked to kids, but if you don't want to wear it on your wrist, you can also tuck it into your pocket, belt loop or attach it to your outerwear. These bands provide a strong insect repelling scent so that you don't have to spray yourself with chemicals directly. Buy Now

30 Percent Deet