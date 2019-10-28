Bustle

9 Candles From UK Shops That Are Perfect For A Long Bath During Winter

By Rebecca Fearn
Warner Bros

I am actually terrible at taking some time to myself for self care. My mind is constantly racing, and I'm always thinking about the things I should be doing, instead of just sitting back and relaxing. But this time of year, when the weather's cold and being inside feels cute and cosy, I do tend to find it a little easier thanks to the addition of hot water bottles, soft blankets, and of course, baths and candles. I've done the leg work and brought you the ultimate best candles to have a bath with in the winter months, all that are available right now. Aren't you lucky...

While summery home scents are usually full of light florals and fresh aromas, Autumn/Winter is all about investing in the rich, dark, and layered smells that we associate with being warm inside. This means opting for woody smells, richer florals, and smoky scents; of which there are so many around. I've picked out seven of my favourites, from seven of the best candle brands around, all of which I would recommend lighting while you're in the bath. So grab a bath pillow for your head and neck, pop on a podcast, grab a warming beverage, and light one of these decadent, luxurious candles. I promise it'll make you love the colder seasons.

Scented Geranium Candle
£17
|
Arket
This affordable candle is an absolute find. It's made by mid-range high street store Arket, and smells absolutely insane. If you like geranium, this is the best one you'll find for under £20.
Rituals Home Precious Amber Candle
£29.90
|
Rituals
I'm always going on about Rituals' candles as I think they really do rival some more expensive counterpart brands. Impressively under £30, this divine amber candle looks as deluxe as it smells.
Boy Smells Cedar Stack
£35
|
Selfridges
While I'm probably not supposed to have favourites, Boy Smells is the closest thing to my favourite candle brand. The amazingly chic yet minimalistic glass jars are super Instagrammable, and the scents are all irresistible. This one contains cedar, labdanum, juniper berry, sawdust and white musk to fill your bathroom with an Autumnal air.
M&S Fig Gift Candle
£7.50
£6
|
Marks & Spencers
Fig is a gorgeous yet subtle smell that works perfectly for when you want to drift off into a state of relaxation. This offering from M&S is marketed as a "gift" candle, and I would definitely gift this to myself any day of the week, especially when it comes in at such a reasonable price.
Eym Rest Candle
£39
|
Eym
Eym is a new favourite of mine. Everything from the containers they come in to the ingredients they use are top notch, and everything is completely natural. The Rest candle features lavender, sweet orange and camomile to induce sleepiness in even the worst of insomniacs.
Byredo Burning Rose Candle
£29
|
Liberty
Byredo's Burning Rose is such a unique rose scent, unlike the ultra-flowery, powder versions you may be used to. It's smoky and delicious, and the perfect Autumnal bath companion. Luckily, it comes in a mini size, meaning it's accessible to all.
Sainsbury's Peony & Blush Rose Candle
£9
|
Sainsbury's
Fill your bathroom with apple, peony, and rose on a base of patchouli and vanilla. a fresh, light smell that'll take you back to summer when the weather outside is damp and grey.
Malin + Goetz Leather Candle
£42
|
Cult Beauty
Smoky, rich, and utterly decadent, this beautiful candle is a dream for the winter time when the temperature drops. Its packaging is also great for your drinking glass collection when the candle itself is finished.
Diptyque Ambre Mini Scented Candle
£27
|
Liberty
No relaxing bath time is complete without a Diptyque candle, and while the full size ones are super £££, the mini versions are slightly more affordable. My favourite for this time of year is Ambre, which will give you that rich, mysterious Autumnal vibe.