9 Candles That Smell Like Books To Help You Set The Perfect Reading Atmosphere

There are just some things that go hand-in-hand with being the ultimate book lover: drinking excessive amounts of coffee, taking a book with you wherever you go, constantly having an online cart filled with the newest best sellers, being on a first name basis with your favorite book characters, and totally nerding-out over book-inspired anything — and that definitely includes literary themed candles. Indulgent must-smells designed to pair perfectly with your latest must-reads, book-inspired candles are all the rage with readers right now — and candlemakers have definitely taken notice. From scents that invoke the settings of classic books (Pemberley gardens or Sherlock Holmes’ study, anyone?) to those that smell like aging pages themselves, you can find a literary candle for practically every reading (and sniffing) preference.

Plus, there’s just something homey about a candlelit book nook. The only thing better than tucking in with a great read is having a candle (or, if you’re as candle-obsessed as me, about a dozen) to light alongside it.

Whether you’re reading by candlelight or infusing your space with bookish aromas (or both!), here are nine candles that will pair perfectly with your favorite books — and help you burn your way through that TBR pile. Pun intended.

1. Bookstagram

2. Antique Books

Antique Books Scented Candle $18 Werther & Gray You might love the smell of antique books, but do you know where that scent actually comes from? Infused with the fragrant chemicals generated by the breakdown of material in aged paper (that distinct aroma you can't get enough of) and enhanced with a subtle note of leather, Werther & Gray's Antique Books candle is a must-smell.

3. First Edition

First Edition Candle $30 Hearth And Hammer While we're on the subject of antique books, there's nothing quite like paging through the first edition of your favorite read — especially if it's an oldie. Hearth & Hammer's First Edition candle (Indian sandalwood, leather) will take you there.

4. Bookshop Café

Bookshop Café $8.50 Flick the Wick Not for the under-caffeinated, Flick The Wick's Bookshop Café candle invokes the decidedly bookish aroma of freshly roasted coffee. Yum.

5. The Restricted Section

The Restricted Section $15 The Melting Library Store While banning books isn't cool, most book lovers will agree that the Restricted Section of Hogwarts Library is both cool and irresistible. Infused with leather and parchment (plus a little dust and dark magic for good measure) this candle by The Melting Library will make you think you recently stepped off Platform 9 & 3/4.

6. Castle Library

Castle Library Scented Soy Candle Jar $16 Bubble And Geek From Beauty and the Beast to Harry Potter, fiction has featured some fabulous castle libraries. While you might not ever get the keys to the castle (we all can't be Meghan Markle,) Bubble and Geek's Castle Library candle is the next best thing. In their words: "the scent of a cozy fireplace surrounded by antique woodwork and endless shelves of books, on a base of smoky vanilla." Sigh.

7. Women in Literature Anthology

8. Jane Austen's Writing Desk

Jane Austen's Writing Desk $18 Etsy First comes the writer, then comes the book. Transport yourself to the origins of some of your favorite classics: 'Pride & Prejudice,' 'Emma,' 'Mansfield Park,' and more, by invoking the writing desk of none other than Jane Austen. Lilac, berries, tea, mahogany, leather.

9. Old Books Candle