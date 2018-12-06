Christmas time is pretty manic, which is why shopping for presents can be a bit of a nightmare. But don't worry, I've got your back: these Christmas beauty gift sets will suit a range of recipients in your life. And the best news? They're all available to buy online, so attempting a last minute run into town in December is no longer necessary.

From skincare to makeup, there's a huge range of brands which are offering Christmas gift sets this year, and there's something for everyone. First up, in terms of bath and body, Laura Mercier's brilliant body sets are back, and my favourite is always the irresistible Ambre Vanille scent. Both Aesop and Sol De Janeiro also have options, including those for smaller budgets.

Skincare sets are always huge over Christmas, and they're the perfect way to dip into a brand you've never tried before or when you're desperate for some travel-friendly minis. My favourites this year come from Sunday Riley, Omorovicza, and Oskia.

Onto makeup; EOS has a cute little duo out this year for just a tenner, while Huda Beauty also has a lip set. Beautyblender is hooking you up for tools this winter, and Charlotte Tilbury's magical makeup boxes are beautiful as ever.

Keep scrolling to check out my ultimate faves.

Charlotte Tilbury After Hours Look Gift Box £100 Selfridges I can't think of a single person who wouldn't be thrilled to find this beauty under the tree. Included is the Luxury Palette of Pops Eyeshadow, Filmstar Bronze & Glow, Full Size Matte Revolution in Pillow Talk, Mini Pillowtalk Lip Cheat, Mini Rock ‘n’ Kohl; so you do actually get a lot for your money!

Beautyblender Blender's Delight £34 Harvey Nichols The ultimate makeup tool, Beautyblender's gift set is bright, fun and youthful, making it ideal for someone who needs a little brightness in their life.