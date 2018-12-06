9 Christmas Beauty Gift Sets Available In The UK To Blow Your Friends & Family Away
Christmas time is pretty manic, which is why shopping for presents can be a bit of a nightmare. But don't worry, I've got your back: these Christmas beauty gift sets will suit a range of recipients in your life. And the best news? They're all available to buy online, so attempting a last minute run into town in December is no longer necessary.
From skincare to makeup, there's a huge range of brands which are offering Christmas gift sets this year, and there's something for everyone. First up, in terms of bath and body, Laura Mercier's brilliant body sets are back, and my favourite is always the irresistible Ambre Vanille scent. Both Aesop and Sol De Janeiro also have options, including those for smaller budgets.
Skincare sets are always huge over Christmas, and they're the perfect way to dip into a brand you've never tried before or when you're desperate for some travel-friendly minis. My favourites this year come from Sunday Riley, Omorovicza, and Oskia.
Onto makeup; EOS has a cute little duo out this year for just a tenner, while Huda Beauty also has a lip set. Beautyblender is hooking you up for tools this winter, and Charlotte Tilbury's magical makeup boxes are beautiful as ever.
Keep scrolling to check out my ultimate faves.
Laura Mercier Luxe Indulgences Ambre Vanille Luxe Body Collection
A favourite every year, Laura Mercier's bath and body kits would make the perfect gift for any beauty fan in your family. I like the Ambre Vanille scent best.
Perfect for getting a taste of the Budapest-based brand, these two mini masks and brush come packaged in a super cute star-printed box.
Charlotte Tilbury After Hours Look Gift Box
I can't think of a single person who wouldn't be thrilled to find this beauty under the tree. Included is the Luxury Palette of Pops Eyeshadow, Filmstar Bronze & Glow, Full Size Matte Revolution in Pillow Talk, Mini Pillowtalk Lip Cheat, Mini Rock ‘n’ Kohl; so you do actually get a lot for your money!
EOS Limited Edition Duo First Snow and Sugar Plum
You know that loved one who constantly has dry lips and is always asking for lip balm? Yep, this is for them. This cute duo smells just like Christmas, and the pretty purple packaging is just too much.
At only £35, you can pick up some of Sunday Riley's most iconic skincare products, including Good Genes and Ceramic Slip.
Oskia Deluxe Travel Collection
Featuring five mini versions of Oskia's bestselling skincare products, this Christmassy red pouch makes a lovely gift.
Beautyblender Blender's Delight
The ultimate makeup tool, Beautyblender's gift set is bright, fun and youthful, making it ideal for someone who needs a little brightness in their life.
Containing two of the most beautiful-smelling body products from Aesop's covetable line, this is a gift for the chicest member of your family.
Want perfectly contoured nude lips, Huda-style? This kit contains everything you need to achieve the look.
Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Carnaval Extravaganza
If you haven't smelled Sol De Janeiro's iconic Bum Bum Cream yet, where have you been? This set contains the cream, a hand cream, shower gel, and body spray.