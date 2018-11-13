Vegan Beauty Gift Ideas For Christmas 2018 Because All Natural Skincare & Makeup Is Better Than Ever
Vegan beauty has never been more prevalent. From skincare brands to makeup and brushes, there are more vegan options out there than you’d initially realise, so picking up a gift for a vegan loved-one is easier than ever. These vegan beauty gift ideas span from festive sets to sparkling palettes, and they're all pretty delightful.
Makeup-wise, there’s everything from highlighting palettes launched by brands such as Hourglass and Cover FX, to makeup brush sets from Spectrum (which are actually all vegan — my pick this Christmas though is a set from their Disney Snow White collection). Kat Von D and Lime Crime (both of which are proudly vegan) also have released some limited edition collections that would make lovely presents.
Vegan skincare has come the furthest in beauty, without a doubt. There are so many vegan skincare brands on the market now, from Tata Harper to Herbivore. Their Christmas offerings make perfect gift ideas to introduce a vegan friend to a new brand, or for someone who’s going on their travels and is in need of skincare minis. Last but not least is a body care offering from The Soap Co., which will have you feeling (and smelling) smooth and delicious all Christmas long.
Keep scrolling to browse my top vegan beauty Christmas pick.
Herbivore Hydrate & Glow Natural Skincare Mini Collection
£36
Herbivore is a pioneer in clean, vegan skincare and their four-piece starter kit features everything you need to get a taste of the brand, from a glow-enhancing face oil to a natural AHA mask.
Cover FX Rose Gold Bar Highlighting Palette
£34
A perfectly pretty trio of highlighters, this palette is Instagrammable as hell, and it's entirely vegan. My fave shade is ofc the very millennial rose gold.
Kat Von D 'Signature' Eye and Lip Duo Set
£17
All you need for the perfect party look is a perfect glossy winged liner and a killer red lipstick. Luckily, this Kat Von D Christmas cracker contains both.
£58
Tata Harper is one of the best known vegan skincare brands. Not only is it "clean," it's also efficacious especially when it comes to its glow-giving properties. This trio contains a bestselling Resurfacing Mask, Regenerating Cleanser, and Reparative Moisturizer.
Lime Crime Best of Lip Holiday Collection
£31
Coming in four colour ways (reds, mauves, nudes, and darks), each of these kits contains a Matte Velvetine, Diamond Crusher, Velvetine Lip Liner and an exclusive, limited edition shade of Wet Cherry Gloss.
The Soap Co. Geranium & Rhubarb Hand Gift Duo
£34
The Soap Co. is not only a vegan brand, but an ethical one; the company's products are lovingly handcrafted by blind, disabled or otherwise disadvantaged people at their warehouse. Oh, and the Geranium & Rhubarb scent in this set is out of this world good.
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit - Volume 4
£69
Is there anything prettier than an Hourglass festive palette? Designed in metallic pink, this year's edit features six stunning shimmering shades to see you through every party of the season.
Spectrum x Disney Bad Apple 12 Piece Brush Set
£59
Spectrum's brushes are all vegan, and their epic Disney Snow White collection is out just in time for Christmas gifting. My pick is the Bad Apple set, which features a deep and moody colour scheme.
BYBI Beauty Bye Bye Dry Skin Set
£36
BYBI is such a cute brand that's risen from Instagram, and their skincare offerings are all vegan — including this adorable gift set. It contains their bestselling Babe Balm, a Prime Time face scrub, a makeup bag, and silky eye mask.