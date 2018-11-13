Vegan beauty has never been more prevalent. From skincare brands to makeup and brushes, there are more vegan options out there than you’d initially realise, so picking up a gift for a vegan loved-one is easier than ever. These vegan beauty gift ideas span from festive sets to sparkling palettes, and they're all pretty delightful.

Makeup-wise, there’s everything from highlighting palettes launched by brands such as Hourglass and Cover FX, to makeup brush sets from Spectrum (which are actually all vegan — my pick this Christmas though is a set from their Disney Snow White collection). Kat Von D and Lime Crime (both of which are proudly vegan) also have released some limited edition collections that would make lovely presents.

Vegan skincare has come the furthest in beauty, without a doubt. There are so many vegan skincare brands on the market now, from Tata Harper to Herbivore. Their Christmas offerings make perfect gift ideas to introduce a vegan friend to a new brand, or for someone who’s going on their travels and is in need of skincare minis. Last but not least is a body care offering from The Soap Co., which will have you feeling (and smelling) smooth and delicious all Christmas long.

Keep scrolling to browse my top vegan beauty Christmas pick.

Tata Harper Glow For It Kit £58 Cult Beauty Tata Harper is one of the best known vegan skincare brands. Not only is it "clean," it's also efficacious especially when it comes to its glow-giving properties. This trio contains a bestselling Resurfacing Mask, Regenerating Cleanser, and Reparative Moisturizer.