While we’ve had a pretty mild winter so far, it’s likely that a super chilly spell is on the horizon, especially in the lead up to Christmas. This season when it comes to outerwear, it’s all about the two p’s: parkas and puffers. While I love a puffer jacket, a parka is usually a little warmer, fluffier, and cosy. These best parka jackets with faux fur are sure to keep you snug while looking chic all winter long.

A parka can be styled in a number of different ways, making it a super versatile style for this time of year. While I love throwing one over a cosy knit, jeans, and biker boots, it also looks cool to offset a pretty floral dress. Classic parkas usually come in black and khaki, but increasingly, there are a bunch of colours to choose from, including bright yellows, muted burgundy, and deep blue. The styles with faux fur-lined hoods are ideal for all weather types and mean you can keep your umbrella at home.

The humble parka not only now comes in an array of bold and beautiful shades, but it is also available in a great range of lengths (from jacket styles to over-the-knee designs that'll keep your whole body warm) and fabrics. While some use puffer material, others stick to classic parka smoother fabrics.

I’ve scoured the internet to find the coolest parka jackets and coats online now for all budgets from brands such as Monki, Oasis, and Topshop. Keep scrolling to pick your perfect match.

Women's Zaneck Parka £260 The North Face This gorgeous mid-blue hue is an unexpected hit. Made by The North Face in sizes XS to XL, you can expect top quality and warmth with the waterproof number, which comes with a detachable hood. If the blue isn't for you, it comes in several different colours.

Quilted Parka With Hood £89.99 Zara Designed in a military green shade with a loose yet cosy fit, this Zara design (XS to XL) is the perfect middle ground between a puffer and a parka. Two trends ticked off in one coat? Sold.

Penfield Hoosac Yellow Jacket £350 Urban Outfitters A luxury yellow coat which’ll keep you warm in the coldest of conditions, this will make you stand out from a crowd in all the best ways possible. Yes it’s pricey, and comes in sizes XS to L, but it’ll serve you well for years to come. Oh and as if you needed more convincing, it has oversized pockets to keep all your essentials in.

Padded Parka Coat £95 Monki Keep it simple with a classic black parka, which can be worn with just about any colour and any type of outfit. The long line design ensures your bum and tops of legs will be staying snug, too. Available in sizes XXS to XL.

Oasis Longline Parka In Burgundy £110 ASOS Want to keep things muted but bored of black? Opt for a deep Burgundy jacket like this cool Oasis one. It’s the perfect length and has a hood that is full of warm, snuggly fur. I can’t think of anything more appealing in frosty sub-zero temperatures. Available XS to XL.

Longline Parka £98 Topshop Looking for a classic parka that’ll stay appealing for years to come? Invest in this khaki style with warm shaggy white fur on the hood. Available sizes 6 to 18.