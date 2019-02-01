Us Brits sure do love to overhype the snow. While some parts of the UK have barely seen a flake, other areas have been inundated with snowstorms. No matter how much warnings the nation is given, it's common to find yourself underprepared for such weather. This is especially true when it comes to your wardrobe. Everyone owns a good winter coat and super thick socks, but thin knits and slippery shoes tend not to fare quite as well in freezing temperatures. I've scoured the internet to find what to wear in the snow that will actually keep you warm.

According to The Sun, the UK had its coldest day in seven years this week. The wintry weather has unsurprisingly caused chaos for cars, buses, planes, and trains. Some of you may well have decided to work from home rather than brave the flurries.

Whether you're embarking on your usual commute or trying to remain indoors for as long as possible, you'll likely encounter bad weather at some point. The following items are guaranteed to keep you nice and cosy on those occasions, however rare they may be.

From literal snow boots to essential thermals and slightly outlandish hats, these pieces will serve you well for any future snowy periods.

1 The Sturdy Shoe Moon Boot Nylon £60 Moon Boot Moon Boot stocks the ultimate ski boots. With a padded design and practical laces, they can be worn in any cold weather spell. Plus they come in so many colours that it's impossible to list them all. Available in UK size 6 to 12. Buy now

2 The Chunkiest Knit Brown Roll Neck Long Sleeve Knit Jumper £36 £17 River Island A snow-appropriate knit is one that comes in a chunky fabric, has a huge neck that you can burrow into, and is designed in a colour that isn't afraid of a bit of muck. River Island seems to have designed the perfect one. Available in UK size XS to L; 6 to 16. Buy now

3 The Completely Committed Look ASOS 4505 Curve Ski Jumpsuit In Colourblock £95 £71 ASOS Is this look going a little too overboard? Who really cares? If it's snowing, you might as well make the most of it and don a full ski suit. This one comes with a funnel neck to protect against sub-zero temperatures and is padded throughout. Available in UK size 18 to 30. Buy now

4 The Grown-Up Glove Leather Mittens £55 COS You may not have worn mittens since you were a child, but it's not too late to get back into the game. COS' leather option is the perfect way to keep adult hands warm. (And if you're not a fan of leather, the brand sells plenty of other mitten designs.) Buy now

5 Step Into The Future Metallic Silver Trousers By Topshop SNO £69 £62 Topshop These space age trousers have everything you need for a day in the cold. They have actual pockets and the fabric repels water, ensuring you remain dry at all times. If you're not a fan of the stirrups, you can easily remove them. Available in UK size 4 to 18. Buy now

6 The Ultimate Neck Warmer Multicoloured Scarf £19.99 £5.99 Zara Luckily, lots of scarves are now for sale on the high street. This humongous creation can be wrapped round your neck numerous times, providing a colourful addition to any dark and dreary day. Buy now

7 Say Yes To A Thermal Heattech Extra Warm Turtleneck Long-Sleveed T-Shirt £14.90 £12.90 Uniqlo Uniqlo's Heattech technology keeps heat right where it should be. This turtleneck is part of the brand's Extra Warm range which means it'll keep you 1.5 times warmer than traditional Heattech designs. It comes in a range of colours and is so cheap that you may as well buy a few. Available in UK size XS to XXL. Buy now

9 For When It All Starts To Melt Base Camp Rain Boot Shorty £110 £88 The North Face You'll need a warm pair of boots to brave walking in the white stuff — especially when it starts to get slushy. This Ugg-like design is made of waterproof fabric and is cushioned inside, meaning your feet will be kept warm even in the coldest of temperatures. The boots come in a sunshine hue (so you can dream of summer) or black. Available in UK size 3 to 9. Buy now