Giving gifts during the holiday season is a fun and fulfilling act, especially when you know that you've chosen a gift that someone is going to love. But when your gifting someone who you don't know well, or whom you have a professional relationship with, it can be a hard mark to meet. Here I've rounded up a variety of the best and most creative gifts for your boss to help avoid that issue.

There's a certain finesse to picking out a gift for someone who is your superior. You want to give them something that lets them know that you appreciate them, that you're grateful for your job and that endears you to them. But buying something for someone who you might not know in any personal way, or who scares you, or who you've had drama with in the past is a really complicated task. That said it's always better to gift than not to gift, so here I've vetted a few products that say "I'm professional and generous" and nothing more and nothing less.

Too extravagant of a gift and you're brown-nosing and risking overwhelming your boss with the gesture, and too simple of a gift and it seems like an afterthought. You don't want to give your boss something that's going to get re-gifted, you want to give them something that they can actually use, or truly appreciate. Here are some safe options:

Make Your Own Candle Set

"Create Your Own" Candle 3 Set $69.95 Eden's Garden Instead of just getting your boss some nice scented candles, get them something that they can personalize on their own. This gift is great for the crafty, but could also be a perfect gift for a boss with a kid who might want to help out with the crafting. Buy at Eden's Garden

Classy Chocolates

A Nice Potted Plant

The Frida $50 Urban Stems What's not to love about a happy healthy fresh plant? Urban Stems delivers their plants in artisanal planters, too, so your boss doesn't need to do anything with the plant other than enjoy it and water it. Buy at Urban Stems

Sweet Soaps

Bar Soap Gift Set $25 LAFCO New York A nicely wrapped package of sweet smelling soaps are always appreciated. If you don't know your boss well, this is a nice courtesy gift, it shows that you put a little thought and effort in, but it protects you from striking out with something too specific. Buy at LAFCO

Letter Opener

Leather Desk Pad

Leather Desk Pad $145 Shinbone Alley This is a great gift because most people probably don't even know it exists. A leather keyboard pad is a luxury your boss didn't know they needed, which automatically gives you bonus points. Buy at Shinbone Alley

Aroma Therapy

Aroma Geni White $59.95 Saje If you share an office area with your boss, this is a gift for you too. Most people appreciate a little aromatherapy, and this is just the kind of thoughtful gadget that your boss will be happy to unbox. Buy at Saje

Stationary Cards

Stationary Card Set $29 Artifact Uprising A classy set of stationary is always a solid gift option. Plus, it's practical as your boss will have a lot of thank you cards to send out in the near future — you're basically doing your boss a favor! Buy at Artifact Uprising

Photo Block