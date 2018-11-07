9 Creative Holiday 2018 Gifts For Your Boss That Won’t Break The Bank
Giving gifts during the holiday season is a fun and fulfilling act, especially when you know that you've chosen a gift that someone is going to love. But when your gifting someone who you don't know well, or whom you have a professional relationship with, it can be a hard mark to meet. Here I've rounded up a variety of the best and most creative gifts for your boss to help avoid that issue.
There's a certain finesse to picking out a gift for someone who is your superior. You want to give them something that lets them know that you appreciate them, that you're grateful for your job and that endears you to them. But buying something for someone who you might not know in any personal way, or who scares you, or who you've had drama with in the past is a really complicated task. That said it's always better to gift than not to gift, so here I've vetted a few products that say "I'm professional and generous" and nothing more and nothing less.
Too extravagant of a gift and you're brown-nosing and risking overwhelming your boss with the gesture, and too simple of a gift and it seems like an afterthought. You don't want to give your boss something that's going to get re-gifted, you want to give them something that they can actually use, or truly appreciate. Here are some safe options:
Make Your Own Candle Set
"Create Your Own" Candle 3 Set
$69.95
Instead of just getting your boss some nice scented candles, get them something that they can personalize on their own. This gift is great for the crafty, but could also be a perfect gift for a boss with a kid who might want to help out with the crafting.
Classy Chocolates
$30
No one's ever disappointed to see a box of chocolates, this is a foolproof gift.
A Nice Potted Plant
$50
What's not to love about a happy healthy fresh plant? Urban Stems delivers their plants in artisanal planters, too, so your boss doesn't need to do anything with the plant other than enjoy it and water it.
Sweet Soaps
$25
A nicely wrapped package of sweet smelling soaps are always appreciated. If you don't know your boss well, this is a nice courtesy gift, it shows that you put a little thought and effort in, but it protects you from striking out with something too specific.
Letter Opener
Hand Hammered Brass Letter Opener
$51
If you want to impress your boss with an old school and classy gift, get them a nice letter opener, they might never use it, but it's a nice thing to have on the desk.
Leather Desk Pad
$145
This is a great gift because most people probably don't even know it exists. A leather keyboard pad is a luxury your boss didn't know they needed, which automatically gives you bonus points.
Aroma Therapy
$59.95
If you share an office area with your boss, this is a gift for you too. Most people appreciate a little aromatherapy, and this is just the kind of thoughtful gadget that your boss will be happy to unbox.
Stationary Cards
$29
A classy set of stationary is always a solid gift option. Plus, it's practical as your boss will have a lot of thank you cards to send out in the near future — you're basically doing your boss a favor!
Photo Block
$30
This simple gift is perfect for anyone who you're not close with, especially someone with a big desk that might need some decorating. Your boss can use this block to display photos, cards, or anything nice they want to look at during the workday. It's simple and it's a slam dunk.